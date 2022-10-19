Northern Ireland firm, Outsource Group has secured three new contracts for its fast-growing OSG Cloud business across the transport, homeware and hospitality sectors.

TST Group, Maestro and Bedeck are the latest customers to sign up for the services offered by the Antrim-headquartered company. This brings OSG Cloud’s customer-base to over 50 companies, spanning Europe, the Middle East & Africa and North America.

TST is one of the UK and Ireland’s major haulage and logistics companies, Canada-based Maestro PMS provides technology for hotels around the world and Bedeck is one of the UK’s leading luxury bedding brands with retailer outlets across the UK and Ireland.

OSG Cloud, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outsource Group, launched last year with a mission to provide an alternative to the ‘Big 3’ Public cloud providers of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Service and Google.

The three new contracts and the 50-plus contracts secured since last year, have delivered exceptional results at OSG Cloud, with all of the business’s expectations exceeded, meaning it has recovered its entire capital investment three-years earlier than planned.

The new contracts follow the recent announcement that Outsource Group is recruiting for 40 new people who will primarily be based in Northern Ireland. It comes in a strong year for the company when it has also announced a new chairman, Patrick McAliskey, and an acquisition of ANSEC IA, a leading cyber security expert.

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, said: “OSG Cloud has enjoyed exceptional results across its first full 12 months of trading, exceeding all our expectations by recovering its initial capital investment and enjoying a positive cashflow position, almost two-years ahead of original forecasts. We expect the extremely strong demand for OSG Cloud to continue as companies prioritise cyber resiliency and disaster recovery services.”

“With our recent acquisition of Ansec IA, the expertise that now exists within the group lays the foundations for many exciting new products and services that will bring together the best technology, people and processes. Providing world class security, resiliency and absolute recoverability solutions that help enterprises achieve and protect their investments in digital transformation,” he continues.

“OSG Cloud’s goal was to deliver guaranteed performance, security, reliability and recoverability for enterprise applications and IT workloads. At the same time demystifying the commercial and billing models; putting an end to ‘bill shock’ that many businesses have begrudgingly been tolerating for years.”

Outsource Group was founded in 2000 and offers a broad range of technology support and services to customers in the UK and Ireland, with an increasing focus in recent years on embedding IT security in everything it does. It recently merged with ANSEC IA, one of the most highly regarded IT security consultancies in the UK & Ireland.

Outsource Group currently employs around 70 people and expects to grow that to over 100 this year.

Longer-term, the group has aggressive growth plans at home and abroad, with a number of additional strategic opportunities currently being progressed, which will see staff numbers and revenues continue to grow significantly year-on-year.

