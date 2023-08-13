Northern Ireland’s innovative businesses will be showcased to more than 100 investors from the USA, Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific regions this September.

The Summit marks a significant opportunity to demonstrate Northern Ireland’s innovation and technological strengths across its internationally renowned sectors, including advanced manufacturing, software and technology, financial and professional services, and emerging health and life sciences.

It will build on the opportunities of the Windsor Framework outlined by the Prime Minister earlier this year and forms a key part of the UK government’s programme to create a sustainable and inclusive economy, boosting growth and generating higher-paying jobs for communities across Northern Ireland.

Speakers at the event will include Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, Housing and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove alongside US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III.

Kennedy visited the UK in July to discuss the opportunities for US businesses at the Summit and will also lead a delegation of US investors to Northern Ireland as part of a trade mission in October.

US multinational financial group Citi has been confirmed as the event’s principal partner with CEO of Citi EMEA David Livingstone giving a keynote speech at the Summit.

Minister for Investment Lord Dominic Johnson, said: “As the UK’s second largest tech hub outside London, we are witnessing a great transformation of business and communities as overseas investment floods into Northern Ireland.

“This September’s Investment Summit will provide the rocket fuel for Northern Ireland businesses to launch into new frontiers across technology, finance, and more.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, explained: “In just four weeks, leading investors and international businesses from around the globe will see first hand the talent and expertise Northern Ireland has to offer.

“The Summit is a fantastic and exciting event which will support the UK Government's vision for a prosperous Northern Ireland 25 years on from the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

Keith Farley, SVP Individual Voluntary Benefits at Aflac, added: “Northern Ireland’s best-in-class educational system, paired with hard-working, curious people creates the perfect environment for software development and cyber security. Aflac has found the region to be a top talent hub, supporting our global business. We’re excited to have the opportunity to tell Aflac’s story at September’s Investment Summit.”

Panel sessions at the event will focus on why global investors should choose Northern Ireland with breakout sessions for each of the key growth sectors. In addition, An Irish Goodbye directors and youngest ever Oscar recipients Tom Berkeley & Ross White will host a session on Northern Ireland’s thriving creative sector.

Northern Ireland is one of the most cost-competitive places to do business in Europe, attracting £19.2 billion in inward investment in 2021, making it an ideal location for businesses seeking an optimal location for growth.

The Summit precedes the second major Global Investment Summit in late autumn which will bring together over 200 of the world’s highest profile CEOs, investors, and financiers to showcase the whole of the UK as a leading investment destination.