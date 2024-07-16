“We thank our team members for their continued dedication and hard work during these more challenging times.”

Over 100 jobs to be cut at Northern Ireland manufacturing giant due to industry slowdown

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:13 BST
Staff in Dungannon and Omagh was informed of Terex’s redundancy plan on Monday

Over 100 jobs are at risk at the Co Trone operations of manufacturing firm Terex.

The United States giant makes crushing and screening equipment used in industries like construction and mining.

It said the “extraordinary surge in demand” its materials processing division experienced following the Covid-19 pandemic “has now stabilised”.

Over 100 jobs are at risk at the Co Trone operations of manufacturing firm Terex

The engineering firm, which employs hundreds of staff in the Dungannon and Omagh areas, confirmed it was making compulsory and voluntary redundancies. It said it would also cut overtime and travel, while certain job roles would not be replaced.

It’s understood staff were informed of the cuts during a ‘town hall’ style meeting on Monday morning.

In a statement a company spokeswoman, confirmed: “The redundancies will involve a mix of voluntary and compulsory redundancies, which impact all Northern Ireland sites except for Terex Global Business Services at Lurgan.

“At this stage, we cannot provide comment on number of redundancies as we have just informed our team members and are now entering a consultation period with them.”

One of the Northern Ireland manufacturing sector’s most significant businesses, with nearly 2,000 employees, the business makes materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms.

It also has operations in Ballymoney and Campsie, Co Londonderry.

They continued: “As Terex continues to navigate market fluctuations, we have observed that the extraordinary surge in demand and backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in outstanding performance in 2023, has now stabilised.

"This has led to reduced demand from key global markets. As a consequence, Terex has carefully reassessed its operational needs to align with the current market conditions and ensure viability and competitiveness of the business going forward.

"Several actions have been taken, including non-replacement of job roles and reducing overtime and travel.

"This review has now led to the difficult decision to begin a consultation process with our team members, which will involve a reduction of our workforce.”

It added: “As a global company with a strong presence in the UK and Northern Ireland for over 25 years, Terex has extensive experience managing cyclical market challenges.

"Our broad portfolio positions us to navigate this challenging period while continuing to develop new products and explore new markets.

"This approach, along with the above actions, will ensure our leadership position in the industry, allowing us to remain a significant local employer in the region for the longer term.

“Despite this, we understand that this is an unsettling time for our team members and are committed to supporting them throughout this process.

"Our primary focus is to minimise job losses while managing these changes with transparency and respect for everyone involved.

“We thank our team members for their continued dedication and hard work during these more challenging times.”

A consultation process is now underway.

