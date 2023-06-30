News you can trust since 1737
Over 100 members of the Northern Ireland business community invited to tee off at the renowned NI Chamber Golf Day

The golf day is designed to help Northern Ireland businesses to build networks and make connections in a relaxed setting, whilst competing to win the coveted Golf Challenge Trophy
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 18:58 BST

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is set to host its popular Annual Golf Day on Friday, September 8.

Delivered in partnership with headline sponsor BT and supporting sponsor MCS Group, over 100 members of the business community will tee off at the renowned event, which will take place in the prestigious Malone Golf Club, widely considered as one of the best courses in Northern Ireland.

The golf day is designed to help NI Chamber members build networks and make connections in a relaxed setting, whilst competing to win the coveted Golf Challenge Trophy. Last year’s winner Paul McBurney from ABL Group, picked up the trophy as the player with the highest individual score, while the Beyond HR team achieved first place for the four-ball.

A limited number of four-ball and individual places are remaining.

Pictured launching the 2023 NI Chamber Golf Day are Adam Macklin (MCS), Paul Murnaghan (BT) and Christopher Morrow (NI Chamber)Pictured launching the 2023 NI Chamber Golf Day are Adam Macklin (MCS), Paul Murnaghan (BT) and Christopher Morrow (NI Chamber)
Pictured launching the 2023 NI Chamber Golf Day are Adam Macklin (MCS), Paul Murnaghan (BT) and Christopher Morrow (NI Chamber)
