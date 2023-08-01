Recent data analysed by CompareNI.com has revealed over 1,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed in Northern Ireland so far this year.

With many heading off on their summer holidays abroad for the first time since before the pandemic, Belfast airports are busier than they have been for a number of years. With this in mind, many holiday goers may be anxious about the extra pressure on airports that could result in cancelled or delayed flights.

CompareNI.com has analysed the latest figures from the Civil Aviation Authority and created a UK wide airport index on delays and cancellations, with tips on what to do if travellers find themselves in this situation.

Belfast City Airport has seen 958 cancellations from March-July this year, ranking fifth for UK airport cancellations although that’s only 2.7% of all flights sampled. Belfast International airport saw a significantly lower number with just 168 flights cancelled, that’s 0.3% of flights sampled, ranking 22nd on the list of UK airports.

Despite the cancellations, Belfast City airport is actually one of the best airports in the UK for short waiting times, coming joint fifth with Cardiff Wales, with just a 14 minute average delay – Belfast International wasn’t far behind at 18 minutes.

The data, taken from the Civil Aviation Authority, uses a random sample of approximately 2000 flights on one day every month from March-July this year.

A recent survey by CompareNI.com also found that over 20% of people in NI had experienced a flight cancellation and over 10% have had their flight delayed for over 3 hours or more.

Commenting on the figures, Ian Wilson, managing director at CompareNI.com, said: “Travel plans can change quickly and the uncertainty can make many of us nervous to travel.

“That’s why it’s important to protect yourself against trip delays and cancellations – which most travel insurance policies cover as standard. It can be devastating to miss out on a holiday, so it's important to ensure that you don’t lose your money too.

“When shopping for travel insurance, make sure to compare different providers for the best deals and check their coverage carefully – lots of providers now have new tiered policies to help everyone afford to get cover but be careful to check it has everything you need, such as lost baggage, accident cover, medical expenses, covid cover, delays and cancellations.

“Don’t assume that the policy will protect you from all travel issues and make sure you know exactly what’s included in the policy to avoid any surprises later on.”

Travel insurance experts at CompareNI.com are advising holiday makers of five key ‘DOS’ to make sure they’re covered for any disruptions in their summer travel:

1. DO keep copies

It's crucial to keep all important documents like medical records, receipts, and notices of cancellations and delays, in case they're needed when submitting a travel claim. Having proper documentation helps substantiate your claim and will make the reimbursement process easier.

2. DO talk money

Make sure you have access to additional funds while away in case you need to cover any unforeseen expenses upfront – lots of travel cards are now available with reduced or no charge rates for using abroad. Taking a credit card with you can also be helpful, if elements of your holiday are cancelled or a tour operator goes bust, often the credit card company as the retailer, can offer a refund.

3. DO check coverage

Take the time to understand the coverage, exclusions, and limitations of your travel insurance policy before purchasing it. It’s always important to read the fine print and check it covers everything you need – especially now more basic tiered products have entered the market to help everyone afford travel insurance.

4. DO check for ABTA & ATOL

If it’s a package holiday you’re hoping to travel on, check it’s ABTA protected – they will refund or replace your holiday should the plans be altered by a change in the situation at the holiday destination. ATOL protection means customers won’t be left stranded abroad if the tour operator or airline goes bust.

5. DO compare