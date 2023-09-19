Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those on the hunt for a new job in Belfast are being offered the opportunity to meet over 65 employers and support organisations under one roof and find out about over 1,500 employment opportunities at the Belfast jobs fair.

On Tuesday, October 10 from 11am to 3pm, Belfast’s historic St George’s Market will be buzzing with activity as employers from bakery and business services to education, energy providers and facilities management to security, social care, leisure, construction, transport and logistics, recruitment, retail, hospitality, tech and more set out their stalls.

The free event is being hosted by Belfast Labour Market Partnership in partnership with Belfast City Council and Employability NI through the Department for Communities.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, said: “An important priority in our Belfast Agenda is helping our residents find employment and fulfil their potential. And our Belfast jobs fair is a fantastic way to connect Belfast residents to employers – and vice versa.

“The Belfast jobs fair is part of our employability and skills programme, #TakeTheNextStep and follows the recent launch of the Gateway to Choices Service (G2C) – which is connecting people to jobs and training through a free app and trained team of advisors.

“We’ve been delighted with the response from employers and I’d like to thank all the 65 businesses and support organisations that have signed up to attend. I’m looking forward to seeing lots of people get into employment because of this event.”