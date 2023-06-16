A popular Belfast restaurant has announced its closure as it marks 22 years in the city centre.

Tedfords Kitchen is the latest restaurant to say that it is closing in the city stating ‘the industry has changed so much over the past few years and with reasons too many to list we can no longer continue’.

The venue, located at Lanyon Quay, next to the Waterfront Hall, announced the decision on Thursday morning.

In an announcement on social media, the Belfast restaurant, said: “As TEDFORDs turns 22! We are sad to announce it is now time to close the Restaurant. The industry has changed so much over the past few years and with reasons too many to list we can no longer continue.

“We are truly grateful for every customer who has passed our doors, we thank you so much. We thank our suppliers, our landlords and our Amazing dedicated staff, both past and present.

“We have created a lifetime of great memories since 2001 and It has been a privilege to serve you for so long. Belfast we will miss you (2001-2023).”

The closure brings much sadness and disappointment to its loyal regular customers, with over 175 social media posts shocked and saddened at the news:

Get a bit around blogger posted: ‘Can’t believe it… one of The spot in Belfast to get great meal from Alan and have a word with Sharon. Gonna miss you guys. Best of luck for the future’

One regular Pete said: ‘So many good memories in the old Tedfords, your food was always amazing and I still remember the astoundingly rich beef daube from your pre theatre menu, such a bargain. Thank you for everything and so sad you're closing’

Agreeing Gayle continued: ‘Devastated Favourite restaurant by a mile! NEVER a bad or even 'ok' meal, was always amazing and up to the highest standard! We will miss Tedfords Kitchen and the staff so much! Alan, Sharon and Patrick, and all the staff were fantastic and never anything too much bother! Best wishes for your future plans!!’

Hoping for one last visit, Alison asked: ‘Absolutely gutted to see this Sharon and Alan. Over 22 years the quality has always been first class and we were always welcomed like old friends. Sorry we missed you last time we were in. Are the doors closing today or is there time to fit in one last visit?’

Hitting out at the council and government and highlighting the challenges faced by the industry, Paul posted: ‘It's so tough for small businesses these days and our council and local government don't understand the hardships we all face. Soon we will have no small businesses left and the high street will be more derelict than it already is, then they will realise the importance of supporting us and helping the high street to flourish but unfortunately it will be too late. A small business is more than just a place to work it's our lives, hopes and dreams. I'm so sorry you guys are closing.’

Alan agreed: ‘22 years of serving up consistently amazing food! The hospitality landscape has changed dramatically in that time, but your quality remained the same. All the best for the future.’

Ian added: ‘Ah so so sorry to hear this. The best restaurant in Belfast. Will be missed so much. But yes Covid changed everything for everyone in business. You will be missed.”

Even employees, past and present, paid tribute to the owners and highlighted their sorrow at the news.

Trevor said: ‘One of the biggest privileges working in Tedfords, absolute pleasure working with Alan and Sharron. All the best with your next chapter’