By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 13:20 BST
Over 200 chief executives and business stakeholders attended one of the most important dates in Northern Ireland’s business calendar to hear a speech by Labour’s new Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP.

The CBI Northern Ireland Annual Business Breakfast in association with strategic partner, Viberoptix, and corporate partners, The Maxol Group, and Indaver, was held at the Culloden Estate & Spa, near Belfast.

Mr Benn, who was appointed to the post last month by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, gave the keynote speech and held a Question-and-Answer session with the business community.

Over 200 chief executives and business stakeholders attended one of the most important dates in Northern Ireland’s business calendar to hear a speech by Labour’s new Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Pictured are Hilary Benn MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Emma McAliskey, chief financial officer, Viberoptix, CBI NI director, Angela McGowan and CBI NI chair, Richard GillanOver 200 chief executives and business stakeholders attended one of the most important dates in Northern Ireland’s business calendar to hear a speech by Labour’s new Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Pictured are Hilary Benn MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Emma McAliskey, chief financial officer, Viberoptix, CBI NI director, Angela McGowan and CBI NI chair, Richard Gillan
Other speakers included CBI NI chair, Richard Gillan, managing partner, Grant Thornton NI, Emma McAliskey, Viberoptix, Angela McGowan, director, CBI Northern Ireland and CBI’s chief policy and campaigns officer John Foster.

Angela McGowan, director, CBI, Northern Ireland, said: “The business community enjoyed hearing Mr Benn’s thoughts on improving economic growth in Devolved Nations and building strong relations with the EU in a post-Brexit world. Members were keen to hear the Labour Party’s views on a full range of issues from tackling the skills deficit to investing in infrastructure.

“The CBI will be working tirelessly with politicians of all parties to ensure the voice of Northern Ireland’s business community is heard loud and clear in the run up to, and during the General Election”.

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, explained: “I was delighted to meet so many people from different parts of the Northern Ireland business community and to learn first-hand from them about the challenges they face and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“The message I heard was that the business community wants stability, a functioning Stormont and a Westminster government that looks to the future. Northern Ireland has so many strengths, as well as a unique opportunity to export to both the EU single market and the British market. And in these tough economic times, it is particularly important that Northern Ireland has the skills, infrastructure and investment needed to create green and sustainable economic growth.

“We had a good Q&A session which covered a range of issues, from the labour market to the Windsor Framework and later today I will travel to Newry later to meet more business leaders. "

Richard Gillan, chair of CBI Northern Ireland, added: “It was great to see so many business leaders, political representatives and government stakeholders in the room. We were delighted to welcome the Shadow Secretary of State and hear his views on a range of issues. Business leaders were greatly encouraged by his enthusiasm to support the NI economy to flourish.

“With a General Election on the horizon next year, the CBI will be strongly influencing political manifestos. The next election will be fought on who can overcome the existing economic challenges which include stubborn inflation and ongoing labour shortages – and deliver more economic growth for the country”.

