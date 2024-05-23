Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans by Lagan Homes to build up to 50 houses on a green-field site in the historic Hillsborough village were presented as part of the statutory consultation process

Over 300 residents of Hillsborough came out in force recently to express their concerns about plans to build up to 50 houses on a green-field site in the historic village.

This comes on the back of major development over recent years while pressure has increased on local infrastructure.The developer, Lagan Homes, presented its plans for the green-field site at Hillsborough Village Centre earlier this month, as part of the statutory consultation process. Representatives of the company were available to take questions.Members of the public were able to review initial plans for building on the site and submit comments on paper forms provided by the company or by email. People from the community took the opportunity to engage with company representatives. A small number of local political representatives were present also.The green-field site is adjacent to the local primary school. Plans on display at the Village Centre showed that the site entrance would be on the Carnreagh Road. A significant number of residents expressed their concerns that the Carnreagh Road is extremely busy and dangerous at peak times, particularly with children trying to make it to school and the absence of restrictions on Heavy Goods Vehicles passing through the village and its residential areas.Residents referred to an incident in 2023 in which an elderly lady was hit by a lorry close to the proposed green-field site. Concerns were also raised that the additional building would place pressure on the already limited waste-water network, parking and require a number of ancient trees to be felled.

Pictured is Hillsborough residents of all ages showed up to express their anger at development plans

Local resident and chair of the recently formed Hillsborough Residents’ Action Group, Paul Thompson, said that people were glad to have the opportunity to make their views known to the company and politicians.He explained: “The number of people taking the time to be here shows that there is real anger about the plans. Hillsborough is a special place for many reasons – not only is it one of the only Georgian towns in Ireland, it has played a part in the history of these islands over the centuries.

"Its environment, made up of parkland and fields, contribute to its unique character. This is all being placed at risk by the plans, which come after a period of significant building and environmental loss in our village.“There is genuine outrage across the community at what we see as the damage being done to our village but with no discernible benefit for local people. Our own group was formed in response to building on a nearby farm. This resulted in the loss of many ancient trees which lined the entrance to the village. Seeing those trees being cut down and loss of habitat was a very sad day for many of us.”It is understood that a full planning application will be submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council by mid July.Paul added: “The Hillsborough Residents’ Action Group intends to engage fully with the planning process in order to limit what we consider to be the potentially serious negative effects of this proposal. We look forward to working with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on this important matter. We also look forward to local political representatives engaging with us and demonstrating their support for the local community.”

In response a spokesperson for Lagan Homes, added: “Lagan Homes is an award winning developer with more than 40 years of experience in building quality family homes across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

"We are delighted to bring forward our proposals for Downshire Meadows in Royal Hillsborough. The site on the Carnreagh Road has long been zoned for residential development in the area plan and planning permission was previously granted for 51 houses.