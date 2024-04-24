Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data analysed by CompareNI.com shows the council areas that received the most and least parking tickets in Northern Ireland as they exceed 39,000 in one year.

The data showed that, out of the council areas reviewed, Fermanagh and Omagh was the most fined area for parking tickets, with 6,695 issued in the most recent 12-month period with a total cost in excess of £301,275.

The council estimate the total figure is between £301,275 - £903,825, ranging from the minimum to the maximum fine enforced, depending on when the driver pays the fine and not including tickets that were successfully appealed.

Derry City and Strabane had the second highest number of parking tickets issued with 6,478 tickets issued, with a total cost of £153,229.

Ards and North Down had the third highest number of parking tickets issued at 6,035.

Belfast had the fourth highest with 5,748 fines issued, followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon with 3,676, Mid and East Antrim 3,007 and Mid Ulster 2,910.

Other areas had much lower amounts of parking tickets. Antrim and Newtownabbey saw the lowest amount of fines issued with 488 and a total cost of £17,752.

Lisburn and Castlereagh and Newry, Mourne and Down also had low amounts of parking fines issued with 2,087 and 2,295 respectively. However figures for Causeway Coast and Glens were ’pending information’.

In a recent survey by CompareNI.com 77% of respondents said parking tickets were too expensive, with 66% saying they should be more lenient. Parking fines are currently £90, dropping to £45 if paid within 14 days.

When asked how they should be made more lenient, the most popular answers were; to get a warning before a fine (51%), make the fines cheaper (37%) and give people more time to pay their fine (10%).

A quarter of those surveyed also said they have been worried about how they are going to pay a parking ticket.

For survey respondents that had received a ticket, there were a number of reasons cited. The most popular reasons were being unsure of parking rules (29%) and not knowing that a payment was required (23%).

Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI.com, said: “With the rising cost of car insurance, fuel and repairs, paying out money for parking fines is added pressure for NI drivers at an already difficult financial time.

“To help avoid tickets, it’s important drivers always check their surroundings thoroughly for signs and signals on parking requirements, as the majority of drivers we surveyed got their ticket due to uncertainty around rules and payments. If in any doubt, drivers can look up parking restrictions in that area online to double check.

