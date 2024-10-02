Now in its sixth year, AI Con will feature a dual-track format with two concurrent programs: 'AI Now' and 'AI Next'.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The leading AI focused conference will draw hundreds of experts, researchers and innovators together to explore the latest developments in AI and machine learning

Over 400 technologists and business leaders are expected as AI Con 2024 returns to Titanic Belfast tomorrow (Thursday and Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leading two-day AI focused conference will draw hundreds of experts, researchers and innovators together to explore the latest developments in AI and machine learning.

Information Commissioner John Edwards is scheduled to deliver a speech on the topic ‘No Regulatory Wild West: The role of privacy in AI regulation, bringing extensive experience in data protection and privacy, having previously served as New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner for eight years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Workman Kainos, Suzi Murtagh, Allstate NI, Patrick McGirr, Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC), Paul McCoy, Invest NI, Laura McClean, Synechron NI, David Crozier CBE, AI Collaboration Centre (AICC)

His vision for the ICO focuses on empowering safe information sharing and supporting innovation in the digital economy. As a regulator, he is dedicated to addressing emerging cross-border data protection challenges, with a focus on AI, biometrics, children's privacy, and AdTech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Global experts in Artificial Intelligence, including representatives from University College Dublin Innovation Academy, Beyond Reach Consulting Limited, Kainos, Axial3D, and ASOS, will share their insights at the event.

Now in its sixth year, AI Con will feature a dual-track format with two concurrent programs: 'AI Now' and 'AI Next'.

AI Con 2024 will feature two parallel tracks: AI Now, focusing on the current state of AI, including the development and operation of AI-based systems, regulations, responsible AI practices, and their societal and economic impacts; and AI Next, which will delve into cutting-edge AI research, emerging methodologies, and new technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference aims to showcase best practices for leveraging AI in a safe, transparent, and accountable way while providing insights into the opportunities and challenges of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Sam Nelson, said: “We’re supporting AI Con because AI and machine learning hold significant potential to boost our economy and quality of life, not least through the work of our City Innovation Office, the Innovation City Belfast partnership, and the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment which has a strong focus on harnessing digital and innovation to address urban and societal challenges.

"But as well as looking at the potential opportunities, we need to carefully consider the challenges and the risks involved, and it’s good to see those being addressed through the programme. This conference is bringing together some of the best minds to share their knowledge, perspectives and experience – so you don’t want to miss AI Con if you’re working in this sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Lollie Mancey, programme director for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at University College Dublin's Innovation Academy, will deliver the keynote address, drawing on her extensive experience in digital transformation and technology. She is currently working on a TV project exploring technological innovations in Ireland that could shape society by 2050, aligning with her involvement in RTÉ's "Welcome to Futureville," which envisions Athlone as a futuristic city.

Notable speakers include Patricia Shaw, CEO of Beyond Reach Consulting Limited; Rory Hanratty, CTO at Axial3D; and Suzanne Brink, head of AI Ethics and Governance at Kainos. William Hamill, head of Engineering in Digital Services at Kainos, will chair a panel discussion on creating an AI Avatar capable of engaging in real-time dialogue with multiple participants, featuring live interaction with the AI panellist.

Hosted by Kainos and supported by Allstate, Invest NI, Matrix, Synechron, Belfast City Council, and the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC), AI Con 2024 will contribute to the debate on the responsible advancement of AI technology by showcasing global examples of both the risks and opportunities.