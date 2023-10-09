Leading tech conference AI Con hosted by Kainos will return on Thursday, November 9 at Titanic Belfast with speakers from LEGO, Woebot Health & Manna Drone Delivery. Colleen Murray, marketing executive, Options Technology, Mark Boyle, head of tech, Digital Catapult NI, Ruth McGuinness, data & AI practice lead, Kainos, Robert Grundy, chair, The Matrix Panel, Cllr Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, chair of the City Growth and Regeneration Committee, Belfast City Council, and George McKinney, director of technology & services, Invest NI are pictured at the launch of AI Con Hosted by Kainos 2023

Taking a two-track approach, the conference will explore both the ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the latest technological advancements including autonomous vehicles and ChatGPT.

AI Con, the leading Artificial Intelligence conference hosted by Kainos, will return to Titanic Belfast on Thursday, November 9 to lead the conversation on the responsible and sustainable implementation of AI.

Over 400 technologists and business leaders will come together to hear from global leaders in the Artificial Intelligence space, including from LEGO, Woebot Health, Tortoise Media, and Manna Drone Delivery.

Now in its fifth year, AI Con will explore the use of AI in autonomous transportation, architectural design, and the evolution of Generative AI and services such as ChatGPT, amongst other topics. This year, the conference will explore the potential for AI to enhance creativity in areas such as film, music, and art.

Returning to its twin-track approach, the conference will feature two programmes running simultaneously on each stage, with the ‘Societal’ track focusing on the power and perils of AI’s potential to impact wider society, while the ‘Technical’ track will examine recent advancements and how these can be practically applied. Attendees can tailor their experience across both tracks.

The conference will explore the critical aspects of trust, fairness, and transparency in the AI world, and, for the first time, the agenda has been shaped by the local technology community following a public call for speakers.

Alison Darcy, founder and CEO of Woebot Health will deliver the keynote address, sharing her experience of bridging the gap between health and technology with the creation of an AI powered chatbot which directs individuals to accessible mental health care and support. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Woebot offered tailored psychological tools to deliver free and safe emotional support.

Also addressing the conference will be Dr George Graham, head of data science at HM Land Registry, and Jim Fleming, co-founder and director of marketing of fusion processing, which leads the consortium currently developing Europe’s first full-sized autonomous bus for CAVForth.

Alan Hicks, CTO of Irish drone delivery start-up Manna Drone Delivery will take part in a panel discussion on autonomous vehicle technologies, while Dr Jan Cudzik, co-founder of outlineAI and researcher at Gdańsk University of Technology, will deliver a session on the transformative potential of AI in architectural design and greenery planning.

AI Con 2023 is hosted by Kainos and supported by Matrix NI, Digital Catapult NI, Options IT, Belfast City Council, and Invest NI, and has been designed to contribute to the debate on the responsible advancement of the technology, by bringing global examples of the risks and opportunities of AI to life in Belfast.

Kainos chief technology officer, Tom Gray said: “It is great to welcome AI Con back for another year in Belfast. As AI continues to advance, the conversation has broadened from a technical standpoint to a societal debate as we consider how the technology shapes how we live and work. With this in mind, we are bringing back the twin track approach to AI Con to allow these big issues to be discussed, and a diverse range of issues to be heard.