Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30th cohort of students selected for the programme, from Northern Regional College, North West Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Stranmillis University College and Ulster University, will spend the next academic year studying in American universities and colleges, across 22 states.

Fifty-two students from across Northern Ireland will be setting off to the United States for the opportunity of a lifetime next month, as part of the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

The 30th cohort of students selected for the programme, from Northern Regional College, North West Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Stranmillis University College and Ulster University, will spend the next academic year studying in American universities and colleges, across 22 states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in 1994, the flagship programme was originally designed to assist with the peace process, with the White House providing an endorsement for the programme in 2014 in a letter written by President Bill Clinton.

The 30th cohort of Study USA students pictured with Dr Erin Hinson, Study USA student support advisor, Moira Doherty, Department for the Economy and Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland. Credit: Pacemaker Press

Since then, the programme, which is managed by the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, on behalf of the Department for the Economy, has enabled over 2500 students studying in Northern Ireland to spend a full academic year at one of 140 partner institutions spread across the US from Washington state to Florida, and Nebraska to Texas.

Now celebrating its 30th year, Study USA is open to pre-final year students studying at Northern Ireland Higher Education and Further Education institutions. The programme has adapted over the years and now extends beyond business and STEM related subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), giving students the opportunity to study a combination of subjects related to their home degree, as well as modules in Entrepreneurship, Leadership , Communications, Marketing and PR, Human Resources and Foreign Languages.

The immersive nature of the programme helps students to develop a broad range of academic and interpersonal skills, as well as a global outlook, which enhances their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s cohort of students are studying a wide range of subjects, including Criminology, Environmental Science, Music Production, Law and Engineering. They include Sophie Davidson from Bangor, who is studying for a BEd in Primary Teaching at Stranmillis University College. Sophie will spend the next academic year at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas.

Ahead of her departure she said: “The Study USA programme is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to grow both academically and personally. I applied because I wanted to advance my education, while also having a year in America to immerse myself in diverse cultures and perspectives, which I hope will prepare me for my future career.

“I am excited to experience true American college life, get involved in clubs, and meet new people! At the end of my year on the Study USA programme, I hope to have improved my employability, independence and confidence, while creating unforgettable memories and making lifelong friends.”

Dylan Hunter from Magherafelt is at Ulster University studying Sociology with Politics and International Studies and is heading to Rosemont College, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “I am thrilled to be a part of the 30th cohort of the prestigious Study USA programme. This exceptional opportunity for young people, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, will give me a unique chance to enhance my career prospects and develop key skills while contributing to my educational and personal development.

“I hope to experience a successful year in the US in terms of activities both on and off campus, studying subjects I love such as politics and history but also taking time to pursue personal passions such as travelling and supporting live music.”

Study USA is highly regarded within the network of 140 partner institutions across the USA and continues to receive significant support, with annual funding from the USA in excess of $2 million.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, continued: “The Study USA programme has helped to strengthen cultural, educational and economic links with the US. It provides young people with employability skills and an international outlook that are vital in developing our economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through their ambassadorial role, Study USA participants promote positive perceptions of the north, which in turn helps attract visitors from the US, contributing to the tourism and hospitality industry and increased spending across various sectors.

“I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Speaking about the opportunity ahead for this year’s cohort Jonathan Stewart, director, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “The Study USA programme is a unique opportunity for an intercultural experience through a year living in the US that greatly enhances the employability skills of the students taking part and helps prepare them for work in a global economy.

"It’s an honour to be working in partnership with the Department for the Economy again for the 30th year to deliver this life-changing programme for young people in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as enhancing their academic capabilities students gain new skills in an international setting, learn from diverse cultural perspectives, build long lasting connections, and develop the intercultural skills and international outlook that employers in Northern Ireland are looking for. Many of the students from previous years have gone on to work for employers in Northern Ireland with US and global links.

“This year our 30th cohort of students will be spread across 22 US states. We know that they will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and wish them every success for their exciting year ahead in the US.”

Applications for Study USA for 2025-26 will open in September 2024. To find out more about the programme visit https://nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa