The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has celebrated a significant milestone as Phase B1 of the Belfast Maternity Unit at Royal Victoria Hospital has reached completion.

Constructed by Northern Ireland firm Graham-Bam Healthcare Partnership (GBHP), the state-of-the-art building was recently handed over to the Trust.

This achievement marks a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure, promising to enhance the birthing experience for over 5,000 women annually who rely on the Royal Jubilee Maternity Service.

The completion of the facility, valued at approximately £85 million, signifies a commitment to revolutionise maternity care in Belfast. Delivered by the GBHP, the project has been a collaborative effort aimed at meeting the evolving needs of expectant mothers and their families.

Peter Reavey, director at GBHP, said: “This new Maternity Hospital represents the future of maternity care for Belfast. We are proud to deliver a facility that not only meets the highest standards of safety and comfort, but also fosters an environment of support and empowerment for mothers and their newborns."

Built adjacent to the existing maternity hospital, the new five-storey unit boasts modern amenities and innovative design features aimed at providing a welcoming and uplifting environment. With en-suite rooms equipped with birthing pools, delivery suites, obstetric theatres, and a neonatal intensive care unit – all conveniently located on one floor for seamless accessibility – the facility ensures comprehensive care for mothers and babies, from routine deliveries to those requiring specialised care.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has celebrated a significant milestone as Phase B1 of the Belfast Maternity Unit at Royal Victoria Hospital has reached completion. Constructed by Northern Ireland firm Graham-Bam Healthcare Partnership (GBHP), the state-of-the-art building was recently officially handed over to the Trust. Pictured is Peter Reavey, director of GBHP

The project's success was not without its challenges as construction took place within a busy acute hospital environment surrounded by existing live hospital buildings. However, through close collaboration with the Trust's management and stakeholders, GBHP implemented rigorous logistical coordination and infection prevention measures to minimise disruptions and ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Maureen Edwards, Belfast Trust director of finance, estates and capital development, said: “Belfast Health and Social Care Trust is delighted that the handover of the new maternity hospital from contractors, Graham-Bam, has taken place.

"This is a significant step in delivering a new modern facility which will provide a high standard of care for our mothers and their new babies. Our sincere thanks go to Graham-Bam, and of course our own staff for the work they continue to carry out to ensure we can open the building as soon as possible.”