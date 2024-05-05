Over 65 top businesses set for next Northern Ireland graduate recruitment fair
University graduates from across the province are gearing up for an exciting opportunity to be matched with their perfect job as the annual Northern Ireland Graduate Recruitment Fair returns for 2024.
Organised in partnership by Ulster University and Queen's University Belfast, this premier event is set to take place at Ulster University’s new state-of-the-art campus in Belfast, for the first time, on June 4.
Sponsored by Grant Thornton NI and with nijobfinder.co.uk as the media partner, this event promises to be an unmissable platform for talented final year students and recent graduates from various educational institutions.
From 11am to 3pm, at the Ulster University Belfast campus on York Street, attendees will have the chance to explore a wide range of career opportunities by establishing valuable connections and gaining insights from industry professionals as they take strides towards seeking job possibilities that align with their passions and career goals.
With over 65 top employers from across Northern Ireland in attendance, this event offers a unique opportunity for graduates to interact directly with industry professionals representing diverse sectors.
Among the sectors represented are accounting and finance, agri-food, business and management, construction, architecture, engineering, law, environmental, marketing and public relations, technology, pharmaceutical and science, many with graduate level opportunities immediately available.
Brian Byers, student and graduate opportunities manager at Ulster University expressed how valuable this event will be for graduates and employers alike.
He said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Northern Ireland Graduate Recruitment Fair, in partnership with Queens University Belfast for 2024.
“This one-day event is the largest annual gathering of graduate recruiters within Northern Ireland and therefore is a premier opportunity for our ambitious graduates to meet and match with NI’s top employers. It provides a platform for employers to share their 2024 graduate opportunities to a talented pool of students, whilst giving students a chance to engage directly with top employers gaining insights into different industries and career paths, while understanding the evolving job market.
“Our past experiences with this event have been exceedingly positive, with a significant number of graduates securing employment opportunities across a range of reputable organisations, helping them take the first initial steps towards a successful career journey.”
Sandra Scannell, employer engagement manager within careers employability and skills at Queen’s University Belfast, explained: "We are thrilled to partner with Ulster University for the highly prestigious Northern Ireland Graduate Recruitment Fair and to collaborate with Grant Thornton and Nijobfinder as sponsors. We aim to deliver yet another successful year of this event.
“At Queen's, we are committed to assisting students in transitioning from university to the world of work. This event is crucial in raising awareness among graduating students about the extensive support available to them throughout their job search and beyond graduation.
“The NI Grad Fair presents a unique and invaluable opportunity for students. It grants them vital access to employers and job opportunities just before graduation, ensuring they are equipped for the next step in their career journey. Furthermore, it serves as a platform for final-year students who have yet to secure a job, providing them an additional chance to secure a desired graduate role.”
Peter Legge, tax partner at Grant Thornton NI speaks of their sponsorship supporting students to transition from study into the working world, he continued: “We are delighted to sponsor this year's Northern Ireland Graduate Recruitment Fair, a fantastic event providing graduates with an opportunity to explore the many potential prospects post-degree.
“At Grant Thornton, we are passionate about developing the next generation of leaders, as evidenced by our commitment to our own graduate training programmes. We have witnessed first-hand the quality of talent that emerges from both the universities, and we maintain close connections with them through our sponsorships of the Queen’s University Belfast men’s and ladies' Rugby teams and the Ulster University Elks Ladies Hockey.
“We believe this event will provide students with key insights into the vast array of career opportunities open to them and, at the same time, enable Northern Ireland’s top employers to meet and engage with the very best students.”
