More than 900 businesspeople are set to attend NI Chamber’s sold-out president’s banquet on Thursday, November 9 in ICC Belfast.

The evening will be a celebration of global players, spotlighting some of the many Northern Ireland businesses who are leading in their fields globally.

A capacity crowd will celebrate the membership organisation’s 240th anniversary in the company of Ireland Captain Johnny Sexton, who is making his first appearance of this kind since returning from the Rugby World Cup in France. Those lucky enough to have secured seats will hear Johnny in conversation with broadcaster, Holly Hamilton.