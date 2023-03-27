News you can trust since 1737
Over one hundred new jobs available at Belfast International Airport’s latest recruitment fair

Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, is holding a recruitment fair to resource and support growth for 2023 and beyond.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:32 BST

There are in excess of 100 new jobs with attractive pay and benefits packages available with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include ground handling, security, retail, cleaning, and catering.

The recruitment fair will take place on Saturday, April 1 at the Hilton Templepatrick from 11am to 3pm. Teams from the Airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Wilson James, Mount Charles Group and SSP will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

The newly created roles reflect confidence post pandemic as the Airport gears up for one of its busiest summers on record with an expected six million passengers.

A new Ryanair base, the arrival of Eastern Airways and an eighth easyJet aircraft on site offering 70 destinations across the UK and Europe mean that passengers will have more choice and connectivity than ever from Northern Ireland’s main airport.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport, said: “The airport has experienced significant growth this year with a number of new airline partners and routes, so we need to resource accordingly to support future growth and development.

“We have had a number of successful recruitment fairs since the start of the year and there are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits. The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector.

“As we approach a busy summer season, I would encourage anyone who has an interest in the sector to come along on April 1 to find out more about what we can offer.”

Belfast International Airport is holding a Jobs Fair this Saturday, April 1 at the Hilton Templepatrick from 11am to 3pm. Over 100 roles are available as the team prepare for one of their busiest summers ever, they are expecting over 6 million passengers. Pictured are Paula Turner (Wilson James), Ryan Allsopp (Swissport) and Jaclyn Coulter (HR manager at Belfast International Airport)
Attendees should simply turn up on the day.

