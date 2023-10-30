Overdue invoice numbers in Northern Ireland have fallen from 103,836 in September 2022 to 67,272 in September 2023 – a drop of 35.2%.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of invoices being paid after their due date in Northern Ireland fell more than 35% in September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to new research from R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body.

R3’s analysis of data provided by Creditsafe shows that overdue invoice numbers in Northern Ireland have fallen from 103,836 in September 2022 to 67,272 in September of this year – a drop of 35.2%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the UK’s regions and nations saw a yearly fall in the number of overdue invoices, with the south west seeing the largest fall (42.4%) and Scotland seeing the smallest (27.3%).

Overdue invoices in Northern Ireland saw a 35.2% yearly drop last month, falling from 103,836 overdue invoices in September 2022 to 67,272 in 2023. Pictured is Ian Leonard, Northern Ireland chair at R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body

The number of companies with overdue invoices on their books in Northern Ireland also fell by 13% yearly, from 9,273 in September 2022 to 8,068 in September 2023.

Ian Leonard, chair of R3 in Northern Ireland, explained: “Compared to this time last year, there were nearly 36,600 fewer invoices paid after their due date in Northern Ireland last month. This is an impressive number, and suggests cash flow management is improving among businesses in Northern Ireland.

“Even though a number of wider economic challenges remain prevalent, the overall business climate appears to be improving. Inflation is easing, the economy is growing and the mood in the business community is more confident. It’s clear that many firms are now feeling stronger in their position than they have previously and may mean they have been able to tighten up their payment processes as a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian, who is a director at Interpath Advisory, continued: “Despite the fall in numbers, late payment is still an issue for businesses in Northern Ireland – and can be a sign that a business has become financially distressed.