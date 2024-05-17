Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In response to last year’s devastating floods, the replacement Asda superstore at Downpatrick will include retail units and a new petrol station with shop at Ballydugan Retail Park

There is overwhelming support for the building of a replacement Asda superstore, retail units and a new petrol station with shop at Ballydugan Retail Park in Downpatrick.

The findings are derived from the recent public consultation, with almost 90% of people from the local community who engaged with the consultation giving their full support to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last year’s devastating floods, members of the public have said that the plans are ‘great’, that the new store is ‘very much needed for Downpatrick’, and that the anchor retailer in the town is the ‘biggest draw for smaller businesses and services’.

After last year’s devastating floods, members of the public have said that the plans are ‘great’, that the new Asda store is ‘very much needed for Downpatrick’, and that the anchor retailer in the town is the ‘biggest draw for smaller businesses and services’. Pictured is CGI of the new store

One said that ‘Councillors and residents would give their full support to this proposal in order to expedite the planning application’. One responded to say that they welcomed the proposed development and that it was ‘encouraging to see the inclusion of a petrol station and pedestrian access which was closed off a number of years ago’.

Another said that they think the plans are ‘brilliant’, adding ‘a lot of thought went into these plans and thank you for looking after us in Downpatrick, I cannot wait for the new store and complex to be opened’.

These sentiments have been echoed by Malachy McGrady, chair of the Downpatrick Regeneration Working Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the plans for the new Asda superstore, Malachy said: “On behalf of Downpatrick Regeneration Working Group I am delighted that Comer Group and ASDA have committed to re-investing in Downpatrick after the devastating flood damage that occurred to the superstore and adjacent retail units last year.

There is overwhelming support for the building of a replacement Asda superstore, retail units and a new petrol station with shop at Ballydugan Retail Park in Downpatrick. The developers behind the planning application are Celpark Ltd, part of the family owned Comer Group

“This is a significant project which will bring much needed investment and footfall to the town. Time is of the essence and we have been in discussions with all the relevant statutory agencies in relation to the planning application and hope that this will be progressed as quickly as possible.”

If approved by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the £22million proposal will commence in early 2025 replacing the existing Asda store and three of the non-food retail units. The plans provide for a petrol filling station with shop, a service yard and around 465 free car parking spaces that will include EV charging points. A multimillion-pound engineering solution used in areas of the site where ground conditions are poor is also included in the proposals.

The developers behind the planning application are Celpark Ltd, part of the family owned Comer Group. Internationally renowned, they have been responsible for some of the most innovative builds in recent years across major European cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the plans for Downpatrick, a Celpark spokesperson, explained: “We are truly committed to this £22m investment in the heart of Downpatrick. The public consultation has taken us a step closer to realising the crucial development for Ballydugan Retail Park. The consultation was an integral and valuable part of the planning process and, as we submit our plan to Council, we are buoyed by the outcome and positive community reaction to our proposition.

“For the town to succeed, a landmark shopping destination of this nature and an anchor retailer like Asda are vital for driving footfall, encouraging future investment and delivering jobs to the local area.

“We are confident that the planners will expedite their decision in order for the build to commence within our desired timeframe with completion by early 2027.”

An Asda spokesperson, said: “We are delighted with the progress that has been made so far in the planning of a long-term solution for an Asda store in Downpatrick, in partnership with our colleagues at Celpark. In the months since the closure of our Downpatrick store as a result the flooding last year, we’ve seen first-hand how much of a key role Asda plays in the local community which our colleagues do a fantastic job of serving in the temporary store currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This step marks an important milestone on our journey in Downpatrick and we’re excited to continue on with the planning process for the new permanent store, which will bring the full range of Asda services back to the community.”