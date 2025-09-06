Mullan’s Fashions on Portstewart Prom is celebrating 50 years in business — and what an incredible journey it has been.

It all began on Monday, September 1 1975, when my mum Eileen took over the business from her sister Sue. At that time, it was known as The Irish Linen Shop.

Mum reopened it as Mullan’s Drapery, continuing to offer wool and children’s wear, and soon expanded into ladies' fashion. Over the years, she built all three ranges into the heart of the business.

In 1979, with a new shop window and alterations to freshen things up, we became Mullan’s Fashions — the name so many now know us by.

I had just started secondary school at the time, and I loved coming into the shop after school and on Saturday’s to help out. I was given early responsibilities like stocking basic items — socks and tights — which gradually led to me serving customers. Even while training and working as a nurse, I remained closely involved in the business.

When Mum retired in May 1990, after 15 years of dedication, I took over the reins. Now, 35 years later, I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating our 50th birthday. It’s been such a privilege to carry on what she started and continue serving the Portstewart community.

Over the years, I had the joy of joining Mum on buying trips — and later on, she would come with me on mine. One memory that still makes me smile was later retold by Gerry Anderson on his Radio Foyle show. It was a busy summer’s day in the shop, and someone mentioned that Gerry was in town with his BBC Radio Roadshow.

My mum, being her honest self, said she wasn’t too fussed on him — only for a little girl who was shopping for wool with her mother to burst into tears and shout, “That’s my daddy you’re talking about!”

Even after retiring, Mum kept a keen interest in the business. She loved hearing about new stock, the day-to-day goings-on, and all the lovely stories about our customers.

In 2001, we carried out major renovations which saw the shop double in size. But no matter how the business has grown or changed over the years, the core of it has always stayed the same — the support of the local community.

We’ve always believed in really knowing our customers, thinking about what they might need when we’re choosing stock, and helping them find something that feels just right. Mullan’s Fashions has never just been about clothes — it’s about relationships, memories, and pride in what we do.

Over the years we have been nominated and awarded various times for our yarn shop experiences by our customers. In 2015 I flew to Birmingham to pick up the silver award for Best Independent Store in Ireland at the International Craft Awards in 2015..that was a very proud moment for us all.

To all our customers, staff, friends, and family — thank you. Your support over the last 50 years has meant everything. You are all part of the Mullan’s Fashions story, and we wouldn’t be here without you.

And to celebrate this special milestone, we’re running a little giveaway. Every purchase made during the month of September will be entered into a prize draw for a £50 Mullan’s Fashions gift voucher. Just a small way of saying thank you for being part of our journey.

Here’s to 50 years — and to the future ahead.

1 . Mullan's Fashions Gerardette Mullan pictured in the Portstewart shop with her mum Eileen and sister Sue (left) in 2017 Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Mullan's Fashions From nurse to local retailer Gerardette Mullan owner of Mullan’s Fashions in Portstewart reflects on 50 years of clothing the community Photo: u Photo Sales