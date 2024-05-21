Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is understood the family-owned McKeever Hotels, which owns a successful portfolio across Northern Ireland, are involved in the new acquisition

The owners of a three-star hotel in Coleraine have confirmed they are in the ‘final stage of discussions’ regarding the sale of the property.

The Lodge Hotel, one of the most popular hotels on the Causeway Coast, has 56 bedrooms, three executive rooms, hair & beauty salon and bistro. It also offers dog friendly accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed a new company, The Lodge Hotel (Coleraine) Limited was established last month with directors Catherine McKeever, Edward McKeever, Eugene McKeever and Bridgene Keeley.

The owners of the three-star Lodge Hotel in Coleraine have confirmed they are in the ‘final stage of discussions’ regarding the sale of the property

It is understood The McKeever Hotel Group, which owns a successful portfolio across Northern Ireland, manages this new acquisition.

Having started in 1986 as a small restaurant and growing to five hotels, their portfolio includes Corrs Corner Hotel, Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim, Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena, Dunadry Hotel and Gardens and Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny.