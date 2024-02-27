Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast engineering firm, PAC Group has announced an investment of £1.3million which will see it expand its team with 18 new jobs.

The expansion follows export contract wins of £2.8m for their composite preformers, including a £700,000 contract with a Netherlands based automation company following participation on Invest Northern Ireland’s Going Dutch Programme.

PAC Group offers a range of specialist electrical and mechanical engineering services including automation and the development of bespoke manufacturing and processing equipment to sectors such as aerospace, marine, and water treatment.

The company recently delivered a £5m contract for NI Water to support innovative pilot projects to improve water quality, with plans underway to export the technology to GB, RoI, and the Middle East.

Welcoming the announcement, Anne Beggs, director of Trade and Investment at Invest NI, said: “Supporting businesses across Northern Ireland to grow through exports is key to driving our economic growth with the linkage between exports, innovation and productivity widely recognised.

“PAC Group is a great example of this in action and has grown from a business focused on selling in GB and RoI to now selling into The Netherlands. Our Going Dutch Programme paved the way by providing PAC Group with a comprehensive overview of the Dutch market, support with market research and identifying potential partners in the market which has led to this contract. This will also lead to a further investment in its business which we are delighted to be able to help support.”

Northern Ireland's PAC Group to invest £1.3m following £2.8m contract wins. Pictured is Anne Beggs, director of trade and investment, Invest Northern Ireland and Darren Leslie, business development director, PAC Group.

The company’s investment will create 18 new jobs over the next two years. Roles will be available across marketing, project management and engineering.

Darren Leslie, business development director at PAC Group, said: “Over the last five years, Invest NI has been a great source of advice and support for us. Most recently, we have availed of trade support to visit Seattle and Toulouse and its Going Dutch Programme was vital in cementing our relationship with new partners in The Netherlands.

“Over the next two years, we also plan to invest in our premises, equipment and vehicles. We hope this will act as a springboard for further success across Europe and even into the Middle East.”

Due to its commitment to innovation, Innovate NI has recognised PAC Group as a Platinum Level Innovator and in 2021 the company was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation for its composite performer technology.