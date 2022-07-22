Paddy Hopkirk: Tributes pour in for ‘original Northern Irish superstar’

Former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt, who chairs Stormont’s all-party group on sports, was amongst those to pay tribute to the late sporting icon.

“I started my broadcast career on BBC Sport,” he told the News Letter.

“It seemed to me at that time that there would have been Rinty Monaghan in boxing, Paddy Hopkirk in motorsports, and maybe one or two others who were the original Northern Irish superstars.

Paddy Hopkirk in the driving seat of a 1964 Mini in 2014

“People might think of George Best, Mike Gibson, or Barry McGuigan but what Paddy achieved before those was to be one of the first to put Northern Ireland on the world sporting map.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also shared childhood memories of following Hopkirk in the Circuit of Ireland rally events, saying: “Paddy Hopkirk was one, from my youth, who was one of the first household names from sporting fraternities. In those days the Circuit of Ireland was a very big thing, and his exploits were many and quite memorable.

“I do remember as a child, at Craigantlet where I was reared, that the Circuit of Ireland came down a road called the Carrowreagh Road and made a very sharp turn just at our farm gate on to the main road - it was quite a spectacle to see the cars going around the corners at great speed.”

He added: “While I’m no expert, he seemed to be the king of motorsport. He rallied around the world and he seemingly won continuously.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley, who chairs the Motorsport Taskforce at Westminster, said: “I was so sorry to learn today of the death of Paddy Hopkirk, the remarkable winner of the Monte Carlo rally in his iconic number 51 Mini.

“As chair of the parliamentary Motorsport Taskforce, and as an enthusiast of motorsport I had got to meet Paddy on many occasions. In fact, I was first introduced to him by Lady Mary Peters at a sports event.”

Mr Paisley added: “He was the most pleasant, down to earth man. He was interested in politics and society and incredibly engaging. It was so easy to enjoy his company. I extend my sympathy and prayers to his family. We have lost a racing legend and true gentleman race.”

Another motorsport enthusiast, North Down MLA Stephen Dunne, said: “Paddy was not only one of the greatest British rally drivers of all time, but was also a very successful businessman and a great ambassador for Northern Ireland.

“I share the same love of motorsport as my father [former DUP MLA Gordon Dunne], and he was delighted when the series of events were held in 2014, marking the 50th anniversary of his victory in the Monte Carlo rally. He also welcomed Paddy to Stormont at that time alongside the then Enterprise Minister Arlene Foster.”

He continued: “Paddy’s victory at Monte Carlo not just established him as one of rallying’s all-time greats, but helped establish the Mini as a rally legend and a British icon in its own right. His huge talent was nurtured much closer to home, however, whether that was on local hillclimbs or on the Circuit of Ireland rally.”

Mr Dunne added: “Paddy was someone who united the community in Northern Ireland behind him and his achievements will undoubtedly stand the test of time. His loss will be hugely felt by anyone in Northern Ireland with an interest in motorsport, but also by many outside of the sport too. Paddy’s passing is a loss to Northern Ireland.”

The governing body for world motorsport, the FIA, said in a statement: “The FIA pays tribute to former Rally driver Paddy Hopkirk, who passed away at the age of 89.”