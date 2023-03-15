Part Three Digital, a Belfast-based female-founded agency, has secured the contract as the digital advertising partner for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

The partnership comes as the tour continues to attract global visitors to its immersive experience of the TV series, which was filmed primarily at the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge.

The digital agency, launched in 2020, has experienced impressive growth year-on-year to become a six-figure revenue business which has doubled in size from four employees, to a team of eight and has acquired a business premises on the Holywood Road in Belfast.

Pictured is Gail Warke, marketing campaign manager for the Game Of Thrones Studio at The Studios with Hannah Bryans and Jess Orr Downey, co-founders of Part Three Digital with Amber Sloan, digital marketing executive

The Part Three Digital team will develop and deliver an innovative digital advertising strategy to reach audiences across the world, encouraging them to visit this must-see destination in Northern Ireland.

In collaboration with Warner Media, Linen Mill Studios own and operate the world’s only licensed Game of Thrones Studio Tour at their Banbridge studios. The experience, which launched in February 2022, is the largest indoor visitor attraction on the island of Ireland, immersing guests of all ages in the fantasy and intrigue surrounding the series. Through an unparalleled presentation of original sets, costumes and artefacts, together with insights into the skills applied in creating Game of Thrones, the Studio Tour delivers an interactive experience and takes visitors behind the scenes of the epic production required to deliver one of the most successful TV series of all time.

“We are thrilled to be growing our client base in the travel and tourism sector, a thriving industry here in Ireland," said Jess Orr Downey, co-founder of Part Three Digital.

"The Game of Thrones Studio Tour joins our growing client roster and having experienced the tour, we were blown away by the quality of the production and the friendliness and knowledge of the Studio Tour's team. The passion for the Game of Thrones brand was infectious and we look forward to promoting this world class attraction as a ‘must-see’ destination for domestic and international visitors."

Gail Warke, marketing campaign manager for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour, continued: “Digital is a key element of our marketing strategy and we’re excited to get to work with the team at Part Three Digital to reach audiences across the world."

Hannah Bryans, co-founder of Part Three Digital, added: "It has been a busy start to 2023 for the Part Three Digital team, which has expanded to include four new members of staff. We were also proud to be shortlisted for Small Agency of the Year for a second year at the 2023 Spider Awards as well as Best in Social Media. We are at the cutting edge of digital marketing strategy, and hope to bring our own unique, creative flair to this business partnership showcasing one of the best tourism experiences Northern Ireland has to offer."

Part Three Digital has been recognised at prestigious industry talent awards, including Small Agency of the Year at The Spider Awards 2022, Best Newcomer at the Digital Media Awards 2022, as well as the Digital DNA Awards, Women in Business NI Awards and NI Social Media Awards.

After what began as an idea hiking in the Mourne Mountains, co-founders Jess and Hannah successfully launched social media and search marketing agency, Part Three Digital in 2020, at the peak of a pandemic.