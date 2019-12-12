Partnership aims to ‘exploit’ potential

A Strategy and Action Plan has been developed under the North Channel Partnership between Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Dumfries and Galloway Council in Scotland.

Officers from the councils have collaborated to compile a plan which details the significant recent progress in revitalising the relationship between the two regions.

The plan aims to reflect the strategic priorities agreed by members at a key workshop during a visit of elected members and officials from Dumfries and Galloway Council to Co Antrim in August 2019.

The visit marked the reinvigoration of the North Channel Partnership Group which was established in 1999.

The partnership was originally set up to secure the funding and infrastructure for the A8 and the A75, which is yet to be completed.

The draft plan document reflects the North Channel’s Partnership’s five key ambitions for joint working in the areas of ports and infrastructure, digit, food and drink, tourism offer and collaborative events.

This partnership between the two councils was formalised earlier this year.

This road network would link right though to the Netherlands.

It would be a significant trans-European route which, when completed, will exploit the economic potential for both council areas.

Chair of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Growth Committee, Cllr Gregg McKeen, said: “I am happy to propose this action plan and as a council we should continue to push for a growth deal with our neighbouring council, Dumfries and Galloway. It is imperative that we keep this going and keep the momentum high.

“With the cooperation from Dumfries and Galloway this relationship can be very positive and we should continue to drive this forward and push for a growth deal for the two areas.”