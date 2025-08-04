Murdock Group and SDG unite to accelerate innovation and strengthen service across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

Two leading Northern Ireland suppliers to the local construction industry have announced a strategic partnership, marking a major milestone in their commitment to growth and investment across the island of Ireland.

Murdock Group, headquartered in Newry, has partnered with SDG, the well-established Armagh-based specialist construction supplier. The move brings together two respected, family-owned businesses that share a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer service.

The partnership is set to bolster Murdock Group’s presence in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as well as expand SDG’s reach and capabilities through access to greater support and resources.

“This partnership is about more than investment - it’s about impact,” said Karol McGuckin, managing director of Murdock Technical Solutions. “We see huge potential in the specialist construction space, and SDG’s deep expertise and reputation make them the perfect partner as we continue to expand our presence across Ireland.”

Already a trusted supplier to the precast and wider construction sectors, SDG will benefit from enhanced support and resources through the Murdock Group, enabling it to fast-track growth plans. The move marks a key step in Murdock Group’s strategic vision for long-term, sustainable growth in the Irish market.

For Murdock Group, which includes Murdock Builders Merchants, Brooks Timber & Building Supplies, Murdock Civils, Murdock Roof Trusses, Cranwood Industries, and Dublin Plywood & Veneer, the addition of SDG bolsters its market strength while unlocking new commercial opportunities in complementary sectors.

“SDG has built its success on strong relationships, technical excellence, and a customer-first approach - all values we share at Murdock Group,” added Karol. “Together, we have the scale, the ambition, and the local insight to make a real difference in the market.”

Louise Skeath, who will continue as CEO and shareholder of SDG, echoed the sentiment: “This is an incredibly exciting chapter for SDG. Murdock Group brings the strength and stability of a wider network, but just as importantly, they bring shared values and a deep understanding of the Irish construction landscape. This partnership creates huge opportunity, not only for our team, but for the customers and suppliers we serve.”