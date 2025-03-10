​​Patrick celebrated in Germany with Irish Whiskey leaders from Northern Ireland

​

Saint Patrick will be celebrated with toasts of Irish whiskey from local distilleries next week when the world’s biggest trade fair for spirits and wines opens in Germany.

Around a dozen local producers, many of them multi-award winners, will be pitching for more business especially in Europe, the Middle East and Asia at ProWein in Dusseldorf. They will be among more than 5,000 exhibitors from 65 countries at the event, which runs from 16-19 March, and is expected to sign in almost 50,000 trade buyers and other specialists in beverages from 135 countries.

The focus on opportunities in Europe and other markets has grown in importance recently following threats from US President Donald Trump to impose substantial tariffs on imports to America, the biggest market for Irish whiskey.

Michael Morris, business development a Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin, Co Down, home of Dunville’s, one of the most ‘decorated’ Irish whiskeys

Producers of spirits in Canada and Mexico are already facing swingeing tariffs.

“No other trade fair for wines and spirits offers as much in terms of business contacts and networking opportunities as ProWein,” says Michael Morris, business development director at Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, Co Down. “It’s an event that’s not to be missed by any producer seeking to grow sales across Europe and further afield. We are committed to developing sales in all these international markets.

We continue to hope, of course, that the fears over tariffs in the US, the world’s biggest market for Irish Whiskey, prove unfounded,” he adds.

Among the whiskeys being shown and sampled at the show is the distillery’s Dunville’s 13-year-old Cigar Malt named Ireland’s Best Small Batch Single Malt at the recent World Whiskies Awards and Best Irish Whiskey in Canada for its 1808 Blended Whiskey. Dunville’s was once the biggest selling Irish whiskey in the US.

Shane Braniff, the founding managing director of Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin, Cc. Down producer of the multi-award-winning Dunville’s Irish Whiskey

“The recent awards will be very important for us as we seek to develop new customers,” Michael continues.

Owned by longstanding business partners Shane Braniff and Jarlath Watson, Echlinville, which also produces its own brand and Old Comber whiskies, is Northern Ireland’s only field-to-glass distillery and among the most awarded whiskey distilleries.

Dunville’s, the distillery’s flagship whiskey, is one of the region’s oldest and most successful especially in the US. The distillery also owns Northern Ireland’s only malting house, Ards Malting, which is located in Newtownards.

For 30 years, ProWein has been the only international trade fair for wines and spirits that intensively covers the entire global market. Accordingly, the visitors are just as international as the exhibitors, who come to ProWein annually in search for new vintages, the latest trends in the wine and spirits and new product highlights for their consumers.

These are exclusively connoisseurs of the industry, because the controlled admission ensures that only experts are among visitors to ProWein. The spirits and wine fair guarantees valuable masterclasses and tastings in a professional atmosphere in the huge exhibition halls and a high number of business deals are signed.

Another multi-award-winner, Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee will be showcasing its recent gold award winning spirits in the World Whiskies Awards in Dublin.

Founding managing director Gareth Irvine describes ProWein as “a wonderful event which attracts potential trade buyers from across the globe. We are confident that taking part will lead to new global business for whiskey and other spirits that we have been distilling in Donaghadee.

Other local whiskey producers showing a range of spirits include Basalt Rock in Bushmills; McConnell’s in Belfast; Boatyard, Enniskillen; Hinch Distillery in Ballynahinch; Killowen, Rostrevor; Limavady; Outwalker, Derry; Shortcorss from Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar; Titanic, Belfast; Two Stacks, Newry; and Wild Atlantic, Strabane.

The event is an opportunity to showcase the quality, taste and award-winning innovation in spirits, especially whiskey, being produced across Northern Ireland.

“It’s an exceptionally important opportunity for us to sample our unique Dram in a Can, the world’s first canned whiskey,” explains Shane McCarthy, one of the three founding directors of Two Stacks, a leading bottler and blender of premium whiskeys, other spirits and Irish cream. “Dram in a Can has won international acclaim for its originality and outstanding taste. We enjoy experimentation and pushing the flavour boundaries of Irish whiskey,” adds Shane.

Two Stacks, now established as among the most innovative producers, picked up the Best Blended Single Cask Release for its highly original Fruit Drops at The World Whiskies Awards Ireland recently. Two Stacks created an Apricot Fruit Brandy Cask; Apple Fruit Brandy Cask; and Blackberry Fruit Cask whiskeys to provide different flavours.

Another producer focused on pushing the taste envelop is Ballynahich’s Hinch Distillery which has created a unique Craft and Casks whiskey finished in Imperial Stout barrels from Whitewater Brewery in Castlewellan, Northern Ireland’s biggest independent brewer.

Wild Atlantic Distillery in Strabane will be introducing its recently launched Islandmen single malt whiskey, the first produced in the Derry/North West region in over a century.

