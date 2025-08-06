Paul Moore of McCann Moore Architects on revolutionising residential architecture

Paul Moore is the Director of McCann Moore Architects, a leading residential architecture firm based in Hillsborough and Dublin, and operating across the whole of Ireland. He co-founded the firm in 2007 with Sean McCann after gaining valuable experience at several large commercial practices.

With over 18 years of expertise, Paul has built a reputation for designing high-end residential projects that are as practical as they are creative. His ability to balance both sides of the architectural brain - logic and creativity - is something he attributes to his lifelong passion for drawing and tinkering with how things work.

“I’ve always loved drawing, and probably to my parents’ dismay, I enjoyed taking things apart just to see how they worked,” Paul shares.

“Architects need to merge the analytical and the intuitive - that’s just the way I’ve always been wired. It’s the combination of practicality and creativity that drew me to architecture in the first place.”

From contemporary new builds to bespoke extensions and period property renovations, Paul’s work is defined by a constant focus on design solutions that are tailored to each client.

His own home, the first he ever designed, is a testament to his principles: open-plan living, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and light-filled interiors.

“We've raised our family in this house for over 18 years, and the design principles we used there are still at the core of everything we do today. It’s all about creating spaces that are both functional and inspiring, filled with natural light and efficient circulation.”

As trends in residential design evolve, Paul has seen significant shifts in what homeowners want.

“Today, people are looking for family-centric spaces that bring everyone together, but they also want areas where they can retreat and relax. There’s a strong emphasis on blending indoors with outdoors, with extensive glazing and seamless transitions that allow homes to feel connected to nature”.

No project excites Paul more than the transformation of a property, particularly when it involves a renovation.

“Renovations are especially rewarding because they allow us to turn an ordinary house into something extraordinary. With new builds, we get a blank canvas, but renovations come with their own challenges and opportunities to inject character and light into existing spaces.”

The demand for high-end residential properties has evolved alongside changing tastes and expectations.

“Today, clients are much more design-savvy and have a greater appreciation for materials, textures, and how spaces interact. Sustainability is also becoming more important. Homeowners now want homes that are not only beautiful but also energy-efficient, incorporating features like heat pumps, solar panels, and passive design strategies.”

Looking ahead, Paul envisions a future where homes continue to evolve into spaces that are not only functional but also inspiring and effortless to live in.

“Good design should never be an afterthought. It should be the foundation of everything we do. And that doesn’t have to come at a premium price. With the right thought and expertise, we can create homes that maximise space, light, and function without unnecessary cost. It’s about crafting homes that stand the test of time – homes that are flexible, full of character, and energy-efficient.”

As the residential design landscape continues to shift, McCann Moore Architects is at the forefront, delivering homes that don’t just meet expectations, but exceed them.