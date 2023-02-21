News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Paving and building firm AG recognised as an outstanding workplace

Paving and building products firm, Acheson & Glover (AG), has been recognised as a top workplace by People Insight.

By The Newsroom
23 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 10:51am

AG was awarded the Outstanding Workplace Award achieving a top-quartile score of 85% for their employee engagement.

The firm, which has manufacturing locations in Fivemiletown, Toome and Carryduff, employs over 210 people across seven locations in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The People Insight’s Outstanding Workplace Award is reviewed against extensive benchmarks to recognise organisations with the most engaged employees.

AG employees Catherine and Una.
Most Popular

In recent years the firm has launched a series of initiatives aimed at improving employee engagement including internal social media to enhance communications, the introduction of a performance related bonus scheme and a health cash plan for all employees.

The company continues to promote a healthy, happy, and productive work environment, raising awareness of the importance of mental wellbeing as well as its annual ‘SafeDay’ which was created to emphasise the importance of employee safety in the workplace - ensuring all employees ‘go home safe’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People Insight presents its ‘Outstanding Workplace Award’ to organisations that achieve a top-quartile employee engagement score, of 85% percent or higher, in their employee survey.

CEO, Stephen Acheson said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Outstanding Workplace Award. My sincere thanks to everyone who participated and took time to give their opinions on how we can make AG Paving and Building Products an even better place to work. It’s the privilege of a lifetime to work with such a great team of people and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve in 2023”.

Read More
Major milestone as renewable fuel is injected into SGN Natural Gas network