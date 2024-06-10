Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Offering two acres of exclusive space, The Dog Paddock in Belfast opened its gates this month and has been inundated with customers and their cherished pets

The Dog Paddock is the newest secure canine exercise facility to open in Northern Ireland, offering two acres where dogs and their owners can run free.

Located at Ballyhanwood Road, Belfast, The Dog Paddock opened its gates to dog owners early this month and has been inundated with customers wanting to take advantage of the vast open space for their cherished pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polly Smyth with Luna, a 7-year-old Bearded Collie, having a run at The Dog Paddock, based in the Castlereagh Hills, Belfast

Speaking about the development, owner Niall Morrow, said: “When we were thinking about creating The Dog Paddock, we wanted to provide dog owners with a large private and secure space where they can take their dog and not worry about the usual distractions of spaces like public parks. We wanted to offer something different to other busy facilities which can sometimes feel overwhelming for dogs, leading to over-stimulation.

“Offering our space exclusively at The Dog Paddock means that it is the perfect option for dogs of a nervous disposition, those who struggle to interact with other dogs, have poor recall or simply, highly energetic dogs that need the space to explore without the worry of them running off and getting lost.

"During the pandemic, there was a sharp rise in the number of people getting puppies who didn’t get to socialise in the usual way, and now we are seeing those problem behaviours common in pandemic puppies.

“Added to issue of social interaction we know that many dogs living in an urban setting are not afforded the same opportunity for exercise as those living in rural areas, and offering a quiet, safe, and secure space where dogs can run free off the lead and just enjoy themselves is beneficial to the owners as well as the dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dog Paddock, based in East Belfast, is the newest secure canine exercise facility to open in Northern Ireland, offering exclusive use of two acres where dogs and their owners can run free. Owners of The Dog Paddock, Niall Morrow and Larissa Keyte pictured with Luna the bearded Collie, who thinks the facility is ‘pawsome’

"For the dog, regular exercise can reduce anxiety and stress, leading to calmer and more balanced behaviour and for the owner spending time outdoors and engaging in a physical activity with a dog can reduce stress levels and improve mood.”

The Dog Paddock has invested in fun and challenging obstacles for the dogs to enjoy and there is a picnic table for owners to sit back and enjoy the beautiful view from the Castlereagh Hills.

The facility is exclusive to dog owners and their dog for the allocated time slot, but dog owner friends and their dogs can be invited along with a maximum of eight dogs allowed per slot. This must be specified at the time of the booking.