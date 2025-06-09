Northern Ireland hospitality group Warren Collection has launched No.5, its first self-catering apartments in Belfast.

Building on the brand’s reputation for stylish, centrally located apartments that cater to both business and leisure travellers, No.5 marks a significant evolution in the Warren Collection portfolio blending hotel-level comfort with the independence of self-catering living.

Located between Lisburn Road and Malone Road, No.5 offers fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and the same considered design and service Warren Collection is known for.

“We’ve received fantastic guest feedback across our properties, with great locations and rooms that consistently meet the needs of the wide variety of guests we welcome daily,” said Christina Warren, director at Warren Collection.

“But we’ve always known we wanted to take things a step further by introducing the added flexibility of self-catering. That’s why we’re delighted to unveil No.5: our first self-catering apartments in Belfast. It’s a new way to stay, and another milestone for our brand in the city.”

Mark Docherty, director at Warren Collection, added: “Opening our fourth property in Belfast is a proud moment for our team and a testament to the city's growing appeal as a premier destination. This new addition continues the tradition of combining thoughtful design and exceptional service.”

Designed for modern travellers, extended stays, and those seeking more autonomy during their visit, No.5 offers fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and the same considered design and service Warren Collection is known for.

Located in a prime city-centre spot, No.5 provides easy access to Belfast’s top dining, shopping, and cultural attractions – while giving guests the freedom to live like a local.

Whether you’re staying for a night or a month, travelling solo or as a family, No.5 is designed to meet every need—offering an ideal base for work, rest, or exploration.

For leisure bookings, contact [email protected].

For corporate stays, email [email protected].

