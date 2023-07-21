Northern Ireland pet retailer, Jollyes will mark the official opening of its ‘fetch-ing’ new location at Boucher Road, Belfast with an ultimate Summer Pet Fest.

Taking place on Saturday, July 29, the event will feature a star-studded line up of special guests including movie pup-stars, Annie and Maddie - Irish Wolfhounds, who have worked alongside Hollywood royalty such as Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham-Carter and the Game of Thrones cast.

A perfect event for the entire family to enjoy, the Summer Pet Fest will include an appearance from U105’s Denise Watson as well as a coat-erie of festival performers, face painting, as well goodies and give-aways to help join in the day’s Belfast Pride celebrations.

Also fundraising on the day will be the friendly team from key Jollyes charity partner PlayforStrays. Last year Jollyes teamed up with PlayforStrays to send much needed pet food to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homeland.

There’ll be plenty to keep visitors entertained as Jollyes welcomes new pet parents – and their fur-legged friends – to the new 55 Boucher Road location as it begins the work of being a purr-fect asset to the local community.

The store will feature a new Community Pet Clinic offering a variety of affordable and accessible pet care services including microchipping, vaccinations, health checks, advice, flea and worming treatment, provided by a qualified local vet.

The Boucher Road store will be Jollyes second location in Belfast, its 14th in Northern Ireland and 92nd in the UK. The new store has created 10 jobs to date, bringing the total number of Jollyes colleagues employed in Northern Ireland to 180.

The team at Jollyes have expressed their high hopes for what the new store can bring to Belfast customers.

Regional manager Laura Hadden, said: “Our team has worked extremely hard to ensure this fantastic new store is ready to welcome customers on the day, and we cannot wait to see what they think of it.

“People here in Northern Ireland love their pets and over the years we’ve built up a solid bond with our customers here right across the country. There is no doubt this new store is going to be a great addition to Belfast and beyond.”

