Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Moira’s multi-award-winning food innovator Peter Hannan, managing director of Hannan Meats, is in the running for the UK’s top award for his re-working of a classic Italian pork dish that food experts in Britain loved.

Peter, already winner of two Supreme Champion awards in the influential UK Great Taste Awards, now one of the world’s biggest food challenges, could collect a third with his version of porchetta, a boneless stuffed pork cut from a whole roast pig that’s most closely association with Rome and is considered a dish for celebrations.

Peter’s porchetta is one of three local foods listed by Great Taste judges for the Supreme Champion Award and a Northern Ireland Regional Fork 2024 as the best local products. Interestingly, his first Supreme Champion award in 2012 was for guanchiale, another Italian dish that’s salt-cured pork cheek especially popular in Umbria region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarding the porchetta the coveted three stars for being “totally exquisite”, Great Taste judges described it as “gorgeous – from the crunchy, deep satisfying crackling to the succulent sweet meat”. “It is exceptionally moist and easy to carve.

“The presentation is impressive, from the well-crackled exterior to the beautifully rolled interior, full of herbs. This is a stunning looking dish. The crackling looks good and crisp. The seasoning is strong, yet perfectly chosen. There are chilli, pepper, citrus and aniseed flavours in good balance…. and we love this.”

The UK and Ireland’s most decorated meat producer, especially in terms of Great Taste Awards, Blas na hEireann and World Steak Challenge, Peter has a passion for quality and dedication to innovation in tastes for public and his network of customers in high-end hotels and five-star restaurants in the UK, Ireland and other parts of Europe.

His products are readily available to shoppers through the Meat Merchant, the deli he owns in Moira.