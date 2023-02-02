A Portstewart service station was gridlocked for nearly three hours after Circle K announced a three-hour fuel price slash.

Thousands of motorists flocked to the seaside town garage known locally as ‘Trolans’ after Ireland’s leading convenience and fuel retailer revealed details of a special fuel discount this morning (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a thank you to its customers from 1-4pm today, the price of its premium miles and milesPLUS fuel was reduced by 20p a litre at 44 participating Circle K Express service stations across Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland motorists rush to the pumps as Circle K slash fuel price for one day only. This was the scene at Portstewart. Similar scenes repeated across the province

And even though fuel prices have been dropping recently, there was no shortage of people rushing to fill their tanks with drivers queuing along Station Road in Portstewart for miles to benefit from the savings.

Residents were also shocked and slightly annoyed due to the traffic congestion, which was heightened by the ongoing roadworks in the local area.

One explained: “I just couldn’t get out of my road due to the traffic. One of the men who were fixing the road actually went to help move the traffic along. It’s great to see a business saying thank you and doing well. I guess we just have to be patient.”

Commenting on the promotion, Derek Nolan, senior retail director of operations (Dealer & Franchise) at Circle K Ireland, said: “After the success of our recent fuel discount in the Republic of Ireland, we wanted to extend the gesture to our customers in Northern Ireland too. At Circle K, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we want to say thank you to all with today’s fuel promotion.”

Northern Ireland motorists rush to the pumps as Circle K slash fuel price for one day only. This was the scene at Portstewart. Similar scenes repeated across the province

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland motorists rush to the pumps as Circle K slash fuel price for one day only. This was the scene at Portstewart. Similar scenes repeated across the province

Northern Ireland motorists rush to the pumps as Circle K slash fuel price for one day only. This was the scene at Portstewart. Similar scenes repeated across the province