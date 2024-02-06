Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northern Ireland investment house has announced it will create up to 15 hospitality jobs following the final phase of its £7 million regeneration project of south Belfast’s Crescent area, which is scheduled for completion in autumn.

Based in Belfast, Aurient Ltd is behind the four-year major restoration of The Regency Collection, a five-star hospitality house and events venue, situated in the historic Queen’s Quarter.

The latest phase of works commenced last month, and involves a 7275 sq. ft redevelopment of the city’s landmark Grade II listed Georgian terraces. Spanning over three floors across 14 and 15 Upper Crescent, the townhouses will be transformed to strengthen The Regency Collection’s offering as a modern-day hospitality house, while respectfully preserving the charm and character of the period properties.

The new phase will comprise eight new bedrooms, akin to five-star hotel bedrooms and ground floor restaurant, complete with space for outdoor seating. The first floor will feature an intimate piano and wine bar alongside a library lounge designed for guests and members to unwind or host meetings.

A state-of-the-art wellness suite will incorporate a boutique gym equipped with premium fitness equipment from Belfast fitness company BLK BOX featuring a sauna, hot tub, outdoor ice plunge and treatment room.

Anthony Kieran, director of Aurient Ltd, explained: “Construction is well underway on the third phase of our regeneration project, and we’re thrilled to be edging closer to the final, monumental milestone that will provide guests and members with a truly holistic and unrivalled experience.

“Together, with our dedicated team of talented craftspeople, we are completely reimagining the hospitality offering in Northern Ireland and are confident that The Regency Collection will deliver on creating a new era of greatness for the Crescent.”

The Regency Collection first opened in 2022 and has welcomed both local and international guests through its doors. In late 2023, the arrival of The Regency Collection’s new event venue, Crescent One, bolstered Belfast’s luxury events spaces.