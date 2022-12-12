The local developers behind the renaissance of Belfast’s iconic street, Upper Crescent, has bought a neighbouring Georgian townhouse with plans for another massive restoration project.

Cecil Hetherington, Anthony Kieran and wife, Andrea, lovingly restored 11 and 12 Upper Crescent in Belfast’s Queens quarter back in 2021, transforming them into luxury serviced accommodation called ‘The Regency’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consisting of six apartments marketed to both short and long-stay visitors, The Regency was recently awarded five stars from Tourism Northern Ireland.

Directors of Aurient Ltd, Cecil Hetherington and Anthony Kieran

The local entrepreneurs - best known for the popular digital platform, UsedCarsNI.com – have now purchased 14 and 15 which represents phase two of their masterplan for regeneration of the local area and commitment to drive investment and visitor footfall.

Much like phase one, the renovation will transform the properties into luxury accommodation complete with a presidential four-bed suite with its own bar, apartments and a wellness hub with hot and cold therapies, treatment rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony said: “We’re honoured and very excited to be in the position of breathing new life into another of these magnificent townhouses.

"The Regency phase one taught us a lot and we’re driven by a passion for respectfully restoring these buildings, all while revering and protecting the built heritage of a time gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once a highly desired address, Upper Crescent, off University Road in the South of the city, boasts an elegantly curving row of three-storey dwellings in a late Regency style, facing out onto a small park in the centre.

"Built in 1846 by the timber merchant Robert Corry, it has also been suggested that the celebrated Belfast architect Sir Charles Lanyon may have been involved in the design of the crescents.

Advertisement Hide Ad