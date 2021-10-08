Phone applications set to open for Northern Ireland £100 High Street voucher scheme

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons advertises the telephone number for applications to the High Street vouchers scheme

Previously applications could only be made online, a fact that led to site difficulties when tens of thousands of people tried to stake their claim at the same time.

Problems were soon ironed out and to date over one million people have applied online.

Those who do not have access to the internet or who are unable to apply online, will soon be able to make their application for their Spend Local prepaid card by calling 0800 046 8330. The service will operate from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Friday until October 25.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Demand for the Spend Local prepaid card has been unprecedented with well over one million people making their application online.

“We must not forget, however, that there are people who do not have access to the internet or need assistance with their application.

“I am pleased, therefore, to announce that applications for those people can now be made using our Telephone Application Service from Monday 11 October.

“Callers will need to provide the same personal information as those who applied online, except an agent will make the application on their behalf. Once the applicant’s information has been verified, the £100 prepaid card will be posted out.”

The Minister added: “The High Street Scheme is a key element of my Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan. I would encourage everyone to consider where they spend their card and help to give a boost to those local businesses and communities hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions.”

In order to verify applications the following personal details are required:

• National Insurance number

• name, address and date of birth

• sex

• disability status (specifying if you have a visual impairment)

• email address (if available)

• telephone number

• driving licence number (this is optional but will help speed up the checking process)

The first Spend Local prepaid cards were issued at the start of this week.

Those applying for the card are reminded to have their application in before October 25.

The High Street Scheme will close on November 30 and the Spend Local prepaid cards will cease to be valid

The cards can be used in all participating businesses in Northern Ireland. They cannot be used online or for gambling or some financial and legal services.

