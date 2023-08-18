New venture, Off Lead Agility in Donemana has already welcomed its 100th dog in less than two weeks of opening

A Northern Ireland couple feel ‘incredibly humbled’ by the support after opening a new dog park in Donemana, Co. Tyrone providing a safe space for dogs and their owners to play and train.

Off Lead Agility opened its doors earlier this month and has been inundated with booking, even welcoming their 100th dog in less then two weeks.

The owners explained: “The response so far has been incredibly humbling. We’ve virtually been booked out since opening on Friday, August 4. Our 100th dog used the park last Wednesday and we are taking bookings regularly throughout each day. Owners are already starting to book second and third appointments!”

Understanding what life can be like with a reactive or nervous dog, the park owners wanted to create an area for dogs and their owners to run around and build confidence while feeling safe, secure and relaxed.

They continued: "We set up the business as there isn't a lot of choice in the north west area when it comes to safe, securely fenced locations where dog lovers can let their dogs off lead. There are several dog parks within 20 miles of Belfast, but nothing in the North West area that you can hire privately. Most green areas and scenic areas are 'dogs on lead' locations, and some dog owners can be apprehensive about allowing their dogs to roam free.

“For many dog owners, a daily walk in a popular area can be a stressful experience with lead pulling, reactive or anxious dogs. Dog ownership should be a mutually enriching element of our day to day lives so the park allows the dogs to be free while still confined within our boundaries. It also allows owners to work on their dog's general obedience and recall in a secure area.

"The park has agility equipment throughout, which is a great way to build confidence, fitness and concentration in your dog, with the added benefit of quickly tiring them out. The park also has a number of different activities for younger or older dogs; we have a search area where you can hide your dog’s favourite toy, a sand pit for digging and a pool for splashing. We also have some no impact equipment for younger and older dogs - hoopers hoops and a ground level window gap.”

Taking a leap of faith, the local dog-lovers, who also have a young family, invested their own time and money in the new venture and are already looking to invest further by developing an indoor area as well as partnering with local dog trainers.

"Like all start ups, some initial investment was needed to get the play park up and running. Dog agility equipment and strong fencing has increased in price substantially in the last number of months - mirroring rising costs across most industries currently. We funded this out of our own savings, in the hope that these will be recouped in the medium term.

"Due to the amazing response, we already have investment aspirations for the autumn - depending on how the next few months go. We hope to investigate the possibility of developing an indoor area that can be used for classes and for private bookings over the winter months.

"We are also hoping to partner with local dog trainers so that 1-2-1 and group classes can be held at the park going forward.”

The park is run on an appointment basis so walk-ins are not accepted. For more information on Off Lead Agility or to book a spot, visit here. They can also be found on Instagram and Facebook by searching Off Lead Agility.

