A Northern Ireland surf shop is riding the crest of the wave as it celebrates 40 years in business.Having started trading in 1984, Troggs in Portrush has established itself as one of the UK and Ireland’s leading surf shops and has become synonymous with the seaside town attracting hundreds of visitors to the local area each year.

Run by Andy Hill, Troggs was the brainchild of his father Ian, now 86-years-old, who started the business in 1984 as ‘a wee surf shop in the garage’.

Andy explained: "My father Ian, first discovered surfing whilst on holiday in Cornwall and bought his first surfboard in the early 1960’s.

“He first surfed the north coast at Castlerock in Easter 1964, aged 27. Dad is now 86 and as stoked as ever about surfing and the north coast.

"Dad brought me up from an early age competing at swimming (I swam a mile at the age of 4) and springboard diving as well as gymnastics and trampolining, from those early years I had real passion for the water and when we moved to Portrush in 1979 dad taught me how to surf.

“As I became more addicted, the frustration of not being able to obtain good surfing wetsuits, boards, wax, etc, Dad started a wee surf shop in the garage of our guesthouse ‘Drumlee’ on Mark Street in Portrush. When we moved to ‘The Den’, a lovely property overlooking East Strand, we made an even bigger garage shop.

"We later moved to Troggs The Underground surf shop (short for troglodyte) at Bath Street in 1989/90 after a rep from Alder Sportswear convinced my father to open a dedicated surf store in Portrush that then expanded into Main Street in 1998."

Keeping the business alive, Andrew opened north coast’s first surf school in Portrush in 1994 and started selling online in 1999.

He continued: "My son Ethan now manages and runs Troggs Surf School with his sidekick and partner in crime Albert Dallas and its doing really well.

“I think the secret to a successful business is moving with the times, adapting and trial and error. In 1999 we started selling online www.troggs.com and opened stores in Portstewart and Ballymena which are both now closed.

"Last year we opened Ireland’s largest technical store on Causeway Street with the largest selection of surfing and watersports hardware in the country allowing our Main Street store to be fully fashion lifestyle focused.

“I think our passion for the sport really helps as well, we live to surf and surf to live and love to share our love of surfing. We get stoked on introducing people to surfing here in Northern Ireland which has such a unique and very different surfing scene and community. We really want to help and support that scene that we care so passionately about."

Not just a savvy businessman, the father-of-two has also represented Ireland on the national team for almost 15 years.

He explained: “During the 1980’s my competitive nature led me into surfing competitively and I have represented Ireland on the National Team for almost 15 years.

“I still maintain the record for most consecutive Irish National titles in the Open, six running back to back undefeated from 1989 to 1994.

“I represented Ireland in three world championships and seven European Championships and I am eternally grateful to the Irish Surfing Association for that very special time in my life.”

And as the family prepares to mark four decades in business next month, Andy hopes the celebrations will make a huge splash far and wide: “I simply can not believe it’s 40 years since we started from such humble beginnings.

"We’re thinking of throwing a big party, barbecue, live music with special guests and maybe Q&A with my father. I love to hear his old surfing stories and I guess others would too. Maybe we’ll also add a fun surf contest as well at the end of the season (end of August/September), who knows.”

Looking to the future as well as the past, Andy added: “We have bigger plans and might be opening another store soon incorporating a surf cafe, art gallery/lifestyle store to complement our existing hardware and fashion store in Portrush to offer apres surf coffee hot drinks – my wife Frankie is an accomplished artist with her own gallery in town.

“However I will never forget that my father introduced me to surfing and I can't thank him enough for all the opportunities this has given me in life. We also can not express enough gratitude to all our customers and friends who have supported us at Troggs over the last 40 years, it’s been such a ride, the best wave of my life having the opportunity to surf on the north coast and have a business that has been my passion all these years.

"When we first opened our store we were ridiculed hearing people in the store ignorant of the fact that we have World Class Surfing conditions here, now today we have generations of Northern Ireland residents and foreign tourists that enjoy the wonderful beaches coastline and stunning waves that this area has on offer. We truly are blessed to live and surf here.”

