The children from two Belfast gymnastics clubs were left speechless following a visit from World, European and Commonwealth medallist, Ondine Achampong.

Achampong, recognised as one of the most talented British gymnastics of recent times as a result of her incredible achievements by the age of 20, took some time out of her packed training schedule to visit Carryduff’s Kaleidoscope Gymnastics Club and Dundonald’s Rainbow Gymnastics Club yesterday following an exciting week British Gymnastics over in Paris.

The children were treated to an insightful Q&A session with Ondine before the current British champion watched some of the gymnast’s routines and even helped them prepare with a special warm-up. She also judged an art-work competition involving gymnasts who’d designed bespoke leotards ahead of the visit, before taking the time to grab pictures with the star-struck children.

The visits, organised by British Gymnastics, follows a series of incredible performances by British athletes over in Paris, with Bryony Page picking up a gold medal on the trampoline on Friday. County Down-born Rhys McClenaghan, representing Ireland, also picked up a gold medal in the pommel horse event.

The four-time national champion, who missed out on selection for this year’s Games due to injury, is hoping that her visit to both clubs will help to inspire a future generation of athletes hoping to chase their dreams in sport and beyond.

Speaking on the visit, Ondine Achampong, said: “I absolutely loved meeting the children at both clubs. It was amazing to work with such an enthusiastic group of children who clearly love gymnastics as much as I do. Watching some of our country’s biggest talents perform on the big screen with the young gymnasts really meant a lot to me.

“Team GB are doing such a fantastic job over in Paris and I wanted to do my bit back here on home soil. I’m really hoping we’ve managed to inspire a future generation and show them what can happen with hard work and dedication”

Reflecting on the visit, Dawn Cromie, owner of Kaleidoscope Gymnastics, explained: “It was such an honour to have Ondine visit Kaleidoscope. We had a really brilliant morning with a Q&A with Ondine, a showcase of routines from our gymnasts, and we even got to sit down with Ondine to watch the Olympic Beam Final! Our Kaleidoscope gymnasts will be coming away feeling very inspired - hoping to become an Ondine Achampong of the future!”

Also reflecting on the visit, Tamlynn Carlson, director at Rainbow Gymnastics Club, added: “What a fantastic experience it has been for both our club and gymnasts. Many of them hope to one day reach elite-level gymnastics, just like Ondine, so having her here has really meant so much to them. Ondine’s such a great model and it’s been wonderful to see how happy all the gymnasts have been whilst she’s been here. They will be talking about this for weeks now!”

1 . British champion Ondine Achampong visits Belfast gymnastics clubs The children of Dundonald’s Rainbow Gymnastics Club were left speechless yesterday afternoon following a visit from World, European, and Commonwealth medallist, Ondine Achampong Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . British champion Ondine Achampong visits Belfast gymnastics clubs Ondine Achampong is gifted artwork hand-painted by one of the Kaleidoscope coaches Photo: y Photo Sales

3 . British champion Ondine Achampong visits Belfast gymnastics clubs Ondine signs a young fan’s backpack ahead of the warm ups Photo: u Photo Sales