Global professional services firm Deloitte has unveiled its new Belfast headquarters at The Ewart, bringing its more than 1,300 people in Northern Ireland together in the same office for the first time.

The new office is located on Bedford Street in Linen Quarter, close to the original office Deloitte occupied in Belfast for more than 30 years.

Deloitte will occupy a total of 46,000 sq. ft on the second, third, 15th and 16th floors of The Ewart’s modern office tower. The second floor also connects to the historic part of The Ewart development, the iconic Ewart Warehouse.

One of Belfast’s most recognisable buildings, the former linen warehouse dates from the city’s days as an industrial powerhouse in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Once almost derelict, it has been carefully restored to retain original features including archways, pillars and staircases, and its historic design features have also been incorporated into the new office tower.

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, and Deloitte Northern Ireland office senior partner, said: “This new office is an amazing space for our people and gives us a platform to continue serving our clients and partners in Northern Ireland and beyond. After having had a presence on Bedford Street many years ago, this feels like a return to our roots for Deloitte Belfast.

“The investment the firm has made in our new headquarters is testament to the high quality of our teams in Belfast and demonstrates our commitment to playing an active role in the Northern Ireland economy and wider business ecosystem.

“It’s been brilliant to see the incredible talent in our region come together in the new space, and we look forward to hosting our clients and partners in The Ewart throughout 2025.”

Deloitte designed the new office to enable a culture of engagement and inclusivity, with more shared spaces for team connection and collaborative working. The dedicated client suite on the 16th floor provides stunning views over Belfast and a number of multi-use spaces to engage with clients.

Wellness spaces are also incorporated, including a nursing room and a multi-faith space, while social spaces include a games room and outdoor terrace on the 15th floor.

The firm’s hybrid working model allows teams to have flexibility and choice in how they work across client sites, Deloitte offices and home.

The Belfast move follows Deloitte’s teams in Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol moving into new offices designed with sustainability and collaboration in mind.

The new Belfast office has been designed to incorporate strong environmental features which prioritise low carbon use and products with high recycled content.

In October last year Deloitte announced a new partnership with independent, non-profit science and technology organisation Catalyst, which will see it establish a new hub ‘Catalyst Bedford Street’ for start-ups and scale-ups on the ground floor of The Ewart Warehouse building. The new hub will include a café operated by social enterprise The NOW Group.

