Black Sheep Coffee’s first café in Ireland has officially opened in Belfast, attracting hundreds of customers eager to grab a £1 coffee.

The café, located in the Pearl Assurance building at Donegall Square East, is a new addition to the city, offering an exciting twist for coffee lovers by serving the first speciality-grade Robusta beans available on the market.

The 99-seat café, which opened at 6:30am, also created 14 full and part-time jobs and marks an investment of around £1 million by Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings. This investment supports future expansion of the brand across Ireland.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, joined in celebrating the opening, welcoming Black Sheep Coffee as a new neighbour in the Pearl Assurance building.

The Belfast franchise is operated by Black Sheep Coffee-Ireland, which is part of Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings, known for other successful hospitality venues in Northern Ireland like Common Market and 3Sheets in Belfast.

Founded in 2013 by Eirik and Gabriel, Black Sheep Coffee set out to challenge the world of boring coffee by offering high-quality, specialty-grade coffee. Their offering includes the 100% Robusta coffee that sets them apart, as well as four specialty Arabica options: Love Berries, Blue Volcano, Rebel Decaf, and seasonal Limited Editions.

Beyond coffee, Black Sheep Coffee offers organic teas, hot chocolate, and a range of seasonal menu items. The café also emphasizes convenience with an app for pre-ordering and rewards for customers.

1 . Black Sheep Coffee Hundreds of customers flocked to grab a £1 coffee at the launch of Black Sheep Coffee’s first café in Ireland Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Black Sheep Coffee Black Sheep Coffee is located in the iconic Pearl Assurance building Donegall Square East in central Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Black Sheep Coffee Pictured on the opening day are Lawrence Bannon, Black Sheep Coffee-Ireland, Michael Stewart (Bannon and Bannon Holdings), Lord Mayor of Belfast councillor Micky Murray and Arthur Schumann (Manager, Black Sheep Coffee Belfast) Photo: u Photo Sales