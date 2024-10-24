Belfast has welcomed the arrival of a new luxury dining destination, Guru, as restaurateurs Gourav Barot & Davinder Malik expand their acclaimed brand from Newry to the heart of the city.

Known for its authentic and elevated Indian cuisine, Guru promises to bring a fresh, premium experience to Belfast’s vibrant restaurant scene, creating 25 new local jobs.

The new 120-seater restaurant, located at Wellington Place has been transformed into a contemporary and luxurious dining space by acclaimed local designer Ann Hamilton of Hamilton Interiors.

Breaking away from the traditional aesthetic of Indian restaurants, Guru offers an ambiance more reminiscent of a 5-star hotel, elevating both the atmosphere and dining experience to new heights.

At the helm of the kitchen is renowned chef Dhingra, whose impressive resume includes a decade with the prestigious Oberoi Hotel group, where he honed his craft in both India and Egypt.

Chef Dhingra has curated vibrant menu that remains authentically Indian but with a modern twist to excite local palates. Classic dishes like Chicken Bhuna and Jalfrezi sit alongside a variety of vegetarian options, while diners can also savour lesser-known, authentic dishes rarely seen in Northern Ireland, such as 'Kala Chana Samosa Chaat' and 'Awadhi Nalli Gosht.' Complementing the food is an extensive wine list and a signature cocktail menu, ensuring a fully rounded dining experience.

Founder and director Gourav Barot expressed his excitement: "We are absolutely thrilled to finally open our doors in Belfast. It’s an exciting time for the city, and we’re proud to be joining such a prestigious dining community in this side of the city, alongside restaurants like Home, Edo, and Yugo. Our vision has always been to bring a premium Indian cuisine offering, and we believe Guru will be a wonderful addition to this part of the city."

Gourav went on to discuss the decision to expand into Belfast: "The success of Guru in Newry made opening in Belfast a natural next step. The response we've had from our Newry customers has been phenomenal, and we are confident that the people of Belfast will love the dining experience we offer here."

While currently open for dinner, Guru is already planning to expand its menu offerings in the coming weeks, introducing authentic Indian breakfasts and Indian-style tapas for lunch. Whether you're looking for an intimate meal, a celebratory gathering, or a corporate event, Guru’s flexible dining options are sure to impress.

The restaurant is now open Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday from 3pm to 11.30pm, and Sundays from 12.30pm to 10pm. Private corporate event and party bookings are also available.

