Student Roost has revealed the newly completed interiors of Belfast’s largest student accommodation building, Nelson Place.

The UK student accommodation provider has also announced that in-person viewings of the rooms and social spaces are now available.

The 12-storey building is set to welcome students in September 2024 and was delivered by Northern Ireland construction firm Graham alongside architect Fletcher Joseph Associates, chartered surveyors Johnson Associates and civil engineering design consultancy Etive Consulting.

Welcoming the next generation of students from September 2024, Student Roost’s Nelson Place property offers 774 luxury en-suite and studio bedrooms, and is home to Ulster University’s brand new, state-of-the-art sports centre and wellbeing facilities.

The offering goes beyond what you might expect from your usual university digs and, in addition to the rooms, comprises wellness spaces, a spin studio, a gym with the latest TechnoGym machines, a dedicated cardio mezzanine, weights section, rooftop running track and even a 600 sq m four-court badminton hall, which can also be used for basketball and netball.

Nelson Place residents have free access to the sporting hub throughout their tenancy, which aims to support body and mind while helping students to achieve their best personally and academically.

The rooftop running track will be used to host wellbeing events such as sunrise yoga and lunchtime and after-class circuits led by Ulster University’s world-class team of sporting experts.

The communal spaces include a sky lounge with panoramic views across Belfast, a cinema room, a bookable hosting kitchen for dinner parties, study rooms and a games room, providing residents with a unique living experience which enhances both social and academic life.

Anna Killough, regional operations manager, Belfast at Student Roost, said: “We’re so pleased to have completed on Nelson Place, the largest student accommodation building in Belfast which completes our student quarter in the city. Redefining what student living can be, Nelson Place is setting a new standard for the PBSA sector through its high-quality design, pioneering sports centre and focus on resident wellbeing.

"All the property’s features have been carefully curated to fundamentally support students’ physical and mental wellbeing, setting them up for success personally and academically.

“We look forward to welcoming our first residents in September and seeing this incredible building come to life with a new cohort of university students. Our 24/7 on-site team are committed to shaping an unrivalled experience for those who choose to stay with us.”

Rooms at Nelson Place are available to book now, with all bills and access to facilities and Ulster University’s sports centre included in rent.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for Graham’s building north region, added: “Working collaboratively with project partners, the team have delivered an impressive development. It will be a fantastic living and social environment for the students with wellness at its centre but will also play a significant role in bridging the gap between supply and demand in Belfast for student accommodation.”

