A Northern Ireland hotel has completed a £100,000 upgrade programme ahead of the busy summer period.

The Everglades Hotel in Londonderry has unveiled the results of the significant renovations which have taken place across the majority of the property.

The Library Bar has received a complete facelift with new mirrored panelling and marble tables and re-upholstered furniture to reflect the stunning contemporary new colour scheme of dark blues, rusts and florals. A new gold-leaf detail has been added and is carried throughout the hotel. The flooring and original wooden bar have also been fully restored.

The ground floor has been completely re-carpeted and The Grill Restaurant also has a new look with re-upholstered floral furniture, walls, woodwork and natural planting to reflect the new brown and green colour scheme which is in keeping with the hotel’s surroundings offering views over the Prehen wooded area. Newly installed ornate blinds and antique paintings complete the stunning upgrade.

The renovations continue in The Grand Ballroom, the largest event space in the north west, and its bar and lounge areas with a feature ceiling added and new soft furnishings. The four business suites have been upgraded with new IT capabilities, upholstery and painting whilst the painting has been refreshed in the hotel’s 64 bedrooms.

To complement the stunning new upgrades, the Everglades Hotel has also launched a reimagined visual identity to reflect its position as a leader in the city, attracting tourists and being a firm favourite with the domestic market.

Sam Denning, general manager of the Everglades Hotel, said: “We are absolutely delighted to reveal the results of our most recent renovation programme. 2024 has been a busy year for the Everglades, and for the city of Derry, as we’ve seen an increase in foreign travel to the area and the domestic market remains strong. The completion of the new-look Everglades comes as we are gearing up for the busy summer period.

“And whilst we cater for our international visitors, our local guests were very much in mind when we were planning the renovations. We’re proud to provide the finest hospitality with an excellent food offering, using the very best of local provenance which is reflected across our seasonal menus. We also have a wonderful array of local artists providing entertainment every weekend, and they are loved by our local and international guests alike.

“We have also continued to invest and upskill our talented teams and in addition to the completion of our renovation programme and new visual identity, which offers a confident and contemporary feel to reflect how the hotel has evolved over almost five decades, we are well placed for the continued growth of the Everglades Hotel.”

