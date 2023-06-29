‘Molly in Construction’ aims to inspire pupils to pursue a career in construction, aligning with Henry Brothers’ commitment to fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the industry

Primary schools across Magherafelt have received a generous donation of ‘Molly in Construction’ books from local construction company, Henry Brothers.

Authored by Lisa Molloy, ‘Molly in Construction’ aims to inspire pupils to pursue a career in construction, aligning with Henry Brothers’ commitment to fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the industry.

CR director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, said: “With an industry wide skill shortage, it is crucial that we play our part in encouraging the next generation to explore the opportunities that a career in construction has to offer.

“We believe that pupils will enjoy learning about Molly’s adventures on a construction site, exploring the various roles available and the interesting people that she meets along the way.

“Through our job sampling days, careers fairs, and involvement in Business in the Community’s ‘Adopt a School’ programme, Henry Brothers is committed to helping young people be the best that they can be.

“This donation represents the next step on that journey and we hope it goes a long way in showing young people that if you can see it, you can be it!”

Amongst the schools that received copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ was Churchtown Primary School, Holy Family Primary School, Kilronan Primary School, Lavey Playgroup, Magherafelt Primary School, Moneymore Primary School, Spire­­s Primary School, Tobermore Primary School, and Woods Primary School.

1 . Churchtown PS 2.JPG Amongst the schools that received copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ was Churchtown Primary School Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Woods PS 1.jpg Amongst the schools that received copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ was Woods Primary School Photo: y Photo Sales

3 . Holy Family PS.jpg Amongst the schools that received copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ was Holy Family Primary School Photo: ui Photo Sales

4 . Magherafelt PS.jpeg Amongst the schools that received copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ was Magherafelt Primary School Photo: y Photo Sales