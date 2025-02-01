Four Northern Ireland hospitality businesses have recently captured national attention after being featured on Channel 4's popular series Four in a Bed.

The latest episode, filmed in Northern Ireland, showcased local gems and saw the competition come to a dramatic conclusion, with one standout property claiming the bragging rights.

The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel on the Mullaghglass Road in Lisburn was awarded first prize on payment day after the four sets of contestants visited and reviewed each others properties.

The week began with the first location filmed at The Inn Castledawson, with hosts Ciaran and Lorraine, followed by Des and Mandy at Drumrush B&B in Kesh, County Fermanagh, before visiting Ballylough House and hosts June and Stevie in Bushmills, with the final visit taking place at the Wylie’s Boutique Hotel outside Lisburn run by Neil and Rush Wylie.

While the top two were possibly equally considered favourites to win, The Wylie’s crossed the finish line in first place, just ahead of the Inn Castledawson.

The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel has been one of the best kept secrets until now, offering a string of luxury extras including the spa facilities, sauna and steam room, hydropool and hot tub with luxury fully air-conditioned rooms, some with balcony along with truly breathtaking views and possibly the best pillow menu in Northern Ireland.

The Wylie’s is already considered the ideal home from home location by many former guests (reviews from booking.com) to stay as it’s just 15 minutes from Belfast City centre, set high on the mountain side overlooking Belfast city and beyond with free parking on site.

Filmed back in October 2023, the winners Neil and Rush still can’t quite believe they won: “The only thing I said to Rush was I did not want to come last”, laughed Neil.

The final results on payment day followed some heated words said over the table before the results were finally announced. Some clear emotion was shown as the payments were finally revealed, and despite some apparent gameplay with good honest feedback The Wylie’s were announced as the winners.

Neil and Rush added: "Although some feedback from guests felt petty, with one couple in particular being particularly harsh, the results were still a surprise. After some tense moments during the payment round, we were announced as the winners.

We are extremely proud and grateful to have won. It’s an experience we will never forget. We look forward to hosting anyone seeking a personal and luxury stay”.

1 . Four in a Bed The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel on the Mullaghglass Road in Lisburn was awarded first prize on payment day after the four sets of contestants visited and reviewed each others properties. Credit The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Four in a Bed Channel 4's Four in a Bed crew pictured on set during a visit to The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel in Lisburn Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Four in a Bed The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel on the Mullaghglass Road in Lisburn was awarded first prize on payment day after the four sets of contestants visited and reviewed each others properties. Pictured is owners Neil and Rush Wylie. Credit The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel Photo: u Photo Sales