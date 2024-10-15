Wren, the UK’s largest kitchen and bedroom retailer, has officially opened its showroom in Belfast at Boucher Retail Park, marking its first-ever presence in Northern Ireland.

The state-of-the-art, family and pet friendly showroom, which opened its doors on Friday following an investment of £1.4m, stands at 14,000 square feet and features almost 60 inspiring kitchen and bedroom displays.

The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by Rebekah Barr, senior partnerships and engagement manager at Simon Community, Northern Ireland’s leading homeless charity. The event was also officiated by Anna Corry, a well-known local homes and lifestyle content creator, and the showroom team of 19 local colleagues.

As part of the launch celebrations, Wren made a donation to the Simon Community in support of its vital work in assisting those facing homelessness across the region.

Alongside the room displays, the new showroom, the business’ 113th nationwide, provides customers with an interactive and immersive design experience. Each design desk is equipped with cutting-edge VR technology, allowing visitors to visualise their dream kitchens, bedrooms, or living spaces in real-time. Customers can also make use of a room configurator bay, designed to simplify layout planning and ensure that every square inch of space in a home is maximised.

For those who prefer to plan from home, Wren offers a Mobile Design Centre, where an expert will come directly to customers to assist with measuring and planning in the comfort of their own space.

As with all Wren showrooms, Belfast offers luxurious designs at affordable prices, backed by Wren’s best-price-first-time guarantee. Customers can take advantage of appliance price matches, incredible deals, and even flexible financing options, including up to seven years interest-free credit. Bedroom packages start from as little as £499, ensuring there is a design solution for every budget.

The business also caters to trade customers, providing local builders and contractors with Wren’s high-quality products to incorporate into their own projects.

Colin McAlister, showroom manager at Wren Belfast, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Wren’s unique blend of quality and affordability to Northern Ireland for the first time, and to kickstart our presence here by partnering with and supporting the work of the fantastic Simon Community for our opening event.

"Our goal is to inspire customers, whether they’re starting from scratch or putting the final touches on their dream space, and we’re proudly here to help them every step of the way.”

Rebekah Barr, senior partnerships and engagement manager at Simon Community, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Wren for their generous donation and support of Simon Community’s mission to help those experiencing homelessness across Northern Ireland. Partnerships like this allow us to continue providing vital services to some of the most vulnerable people in our community. It’s inspiring to see a business like Wren not only invest in Northern Ireland through their new showroom. but also give back to the local community in a meaningful way.”

For more information or to make an appointment to start designing your dream kitchen or home space, please visit: https://www.wrenkitchens.com.

