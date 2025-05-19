I’ve been working in public relations for almost 20 years and have my own independent consultancy, Fiona Brown Communications, with clients including Hastings Hotels, Liberty IT and Titanic Belfast.

After my daughter Elle was born in 2016, I have suffered chronic back issues and had surgery in 2017 to treat a herniated disc.

During this time, I read an article that said Reformer Pilates can reduce back pain and decided to see if it would help with mine – and I quickly found this to be the case. Over the last nine years, Pilates has been a huge part of helping me coping with the back pain I experience and it’s a form of exercise that I have fallen in love with.

Whilst the surgery was successful, my back issues have continued to flare up, and last year I had a spinal injection in an attempt to avoid a second surgery. During these painful episodes, I’m limited in the types of exercise I can do, but Pilates is a constant for me, and I’m convinced that once again it has helped minimise my back pain hugely in recent months.

The impact Pilates has had for me is massive and it has led to the creation of my second business, VOCÊ, a collection of non-slip silicone grip socks for Pilates, yoga and Barre.

VOCÊ, is a word for you in Portuguese, and is inspired by my family’s love of Portugal, it’s the first place we holidayed with our daughter Elle (age 9) when she was three months old, and somewhere we visit every year. The idea came to me when we were there last summer and my sister and I went to a beach Pilates class and I’d forgotten my grip socks. It was a great class, but I missed the stability and comfort they provided.

With over nine years of Pilates practice behind me, I knew exactly what worked, and what didn’t. I got feedback from friends and instructors and spent the next six months designing and testing to create what I believe are the best grip socks on the market - premium in every detail.

VOCÊ launched at the end of January and the response has been fantastic, with most of the initial styles selling out. We’re stocked in a number of local Pilates studios, including SE7EN, where I started my Pilates journey in 2016 and still go to today for weekly classes, and I recently secured my first English stockist, The Bodi Barn.

The Pilates industry in Northern Ireland has grown massively in the last number of years and the support and encouragement I’ve received has been incredible. I’ve just launched a new summer collection and added to some of the most popular styles. I have also introduced our first collection for men, as a lot more men are now taking part in Reformer Pilates – including my husband Jonny and even Ed Sheeran is joining the trend!

I collaborated with Nine Squared and Kore by Kathryn to host P’LATTES AT THE PRINTWORKS and we’re hosting our second sold-out event this weekend in partnership with my good friend and mental health advocate, Annette Kelly of Little Penny Thoughts.

I’ve more events planned for the months ahead as I want to continue immersing VOCÊ into the amazing Pilates community and provide great experiences for our customers.

For me, VOCÊ isn’t just a grip sock brand. It’s something that I’m so passionate about and it’s a channel that is helping me raise awareness of how exercise through Pilates, can help heal the body, and the mind.

My daughter Elle, has been with me every step of the way and has loved being involved. It’s been fantastic to show her from a young age that it’s possible to take a negative and turn it into a positive.

To view the new VOCÊ collections go to www.voceactive.com

1 . VOCÊ Fiona Brown from Belfast, is pictured with her daughter Elle (age 9) as she launches her new online retail venture, VOCÊ, a collection of non-slip silicone grip socks for Pilates, yoga and Barre Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . VOCÊ Fiona Brown from Belfast, who runs a successful independent public relations consultancy, has launch VOCÊ, a collection of non-slip silicone grip socks for Pilates, yoga and Barre Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . VOCÊ Fiona has also introduced the first collection for men, as a lot more men are now taking part in Reformer Pilates – including her husband Jonny and even Ed Sheeran! Photo: u Photo Sales