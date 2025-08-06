The Pilgrim’s Europe breeder & hatchery team celebrating their success at the 2025 Aviagen Flock Awards, collecting both the first and second Best Performing Breeder Flock awards

Formerly Moy Park, Pilgrim’s Europe triumphs at UK Poultry Awards with strong Northern Ireland backbone

Northern Ireland poultry producers have been recognised on the UK stage as part of Pilgrim’s Europe’s outstanding performance at the 2025 Aviagen Flock Awards.

Now in its 25th year, the awards honour excellence, innovation, and best practice in poultry breeding across the UK. Pilgrim’s Europe, which formerly traded as Moy Park in NI before a recent restructure, farming partners were among the standout successes of the evening having secured the two top spots.

Local farmer Richard Crudden from Fermanagh secured second place for Best Performing Breeder Flock, achieving an impressive 171.35 chicks per bird to 60 weeks, just behind the overall UK winner, Chris Rees of Tilton Farm in Leicestershire.

Richard’s success reflects not only his dedication but also the strength of poultry farming in the region.

Supporting Crudden’s flock, Richard McNeely from Co. Tyrone was acknowledged for his work rearing the birds, highlighting the collaborative excellence between Northern Irish rearers and breeders.

Also celebrated was Sam McBride from Donaghmore Hatchery, Co. Tyrone, who played a vital role in hatching the award-winning birds. His recognition underscores the vital contribution of local hatcheries to the UK poultry supply chain.

Fabio Brancher, agriculture director at Pilgrim’s Europe, praised the team effort, stating: “This achievement highlights the strength of collaboration across Pilgrim’s Europe’s farming, rearing, and hatching teams. We’re particularly proud of the exceptional work coming out of Northern Ireland, where our partners continue to set industry standards in animal husbandry and performance.”